Capistrano Mazda starts Season of Inspiration Sales Event, discounts multiple models

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Until January 6, 2020, Mazda customers located in or near San Juan Capistrano can take advantage of special year-end pricing thanks to the Season of Inspiration Sales Event at Capistrano Mazda. Markdowns can be found on new 2019 and 2020 Mazda models including the 2020 Mazda3 Sedan Base, the 2019 CX-5 Sport and the 2019 CX-9 Touring, along with many others. Lessees are also encouraged to look, as the year-end pricing extends to special financing on applicable sign-and-drive leasing options.

Year-end prices extend to the entire range of the Mazda lineup. The popular 2019 Mazda CX-5 crossover has discounts that go up to $3,700. The 2019 CX-9 sees higher deductions, with price drops measuring up to $5,500. The 2019 CX-3 gets a similar treatment, getting up to $2,900 off, thanks to the year-end reductions. The 2019 Mazda3, Mazda6, and MX-5 Miata are also all available at reduced prices. The 2020 Mazda3 and 2020 CX-5 get some year-end love too, though their sale prices are more modest.

Applicable sign-and-drive year-end lease specials include $0 down payment, $0 first month payment, $0 security deposit and $0 due at signing (excluding taxes, license and document fees). The 2019 CX-3 Sport AWD Automatic is available for $239 per month with a 36-month lease. The 2019 Mazda6 Sport FWD Automatic can be leased for 36 months at $289 per month. The highly-rated 2019 CX-5 Sport FWD Automatic goes for $269 per month on a 36-month lease. Many other models not listed here are available for sign-and-drive leases at year-end rates.

Mazda recently won its fifth consecutive "Best Car Brand" award from US News and World Report, making the Capistrano Mazda Season of Inspiration Sales Event an attractive incentive for those looking for year-end pricing or a sign-and-drive lease for a quality vehicle.

For anyone interested in taking advantage of the Season of Inspiration Sales Event, visit https://www.capomazda.com/. Capistrano Mazda encourages those who want more details to call 833-315-8887 or stop by the dealership located at 32852 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano.

