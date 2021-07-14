SMI 12’061 -0.2%  SPI 15’521 -0.1%  Dow 34’889 -0.3%  DAX 15’790 0.0%  Euro 1.0823 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’095 0.0%  Gold 1’808 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’906 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9186 0.4%  Öl 76.3 1.5% 
14.07.2021 00:30:00

Capillary Electrophoresis Market|COVID-19 Impact Analysis|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Capillary Electrophoresis Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The capillary electrophoresis market is poised to grow by USD 248.09 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the capillary electrophoresis market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing R&D expenditure, the greater use of NGS, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions.

The capillary electrophoresis market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rising prevalence of chronic conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the capillary electrophoresis market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The capillary electrophoresis market covers the following areas:

Capillary Electrophoresis Market Sizing
Capillary Electrophoresis Market Forecast
Capillary Electrophoresis Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Helena Laboratories Corp.
  • Lumex Instruments
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Promega Corp.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • SEBIA SA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Biotechnology Reagents Market- The biotechnology reagents market is segmented by technology (chromatography, in-vitro diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction, cell culture, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Bioreactors Market- The bioreactors market is segmented by end-user (biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Academic institutes and CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Helena Laboratories Corp.
  • Lumex Instruments
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Promega Corp.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • SEBIA SA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/capillary-electrophoresis-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capillary-electrophoresis-marketcovid-19-impact-analysistechnavio-301332501.html

SOURCE Technavio

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13.07.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re und Zurich Insurance - wie haben Versicherer die Krise gemeistert?
13.07.21 State Street Global Advisors: Passing the Baton of Growth on to Emerging Markets
13.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
13.07.21 Marktüberblick: Qiagen senkt Ziele
13.07.21 SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
13.07.21 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: Floriana Scarlato tritt als Compliance-Leiterin der SUB zurück - Neuer COO für Asset-Management-Division
Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
Swatch-Aktie im Plus: Swatch schreibt im ersten Halbjahr Gewinn
BlackRock: Wirtschaftlicher Neustart erfasst nun auch Europa
Kursverluste bei DOGE: Bekannter Dogecoin-Investor wendet sich neuer Kryptowährung zu
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI gibt letztlich minimal ab -- DAX schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten weiter zu
Wall Street beendet Tag mit Gewinnen -- SMI schlussendlich in Grün -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Acht grosse Versicherer verpflichten sich dem Klimaschutz - Zurich und Swiss Re dabei - Aktien in Grün
Krypto-Experte Mashinsky: Musk ist "Krypto-Tourist" - Bitcoinkurs hat viel Potenzial nach oben
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas leichter: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating um eine Stufe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit