SMI 11’936 -0.8%  SPI 15’475 -0.7%  Dow 34’585 -0.5%  DAX 15’490 -1.0%  Euro 1.0927 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’131 -0.9%  Gold 1’751 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’513 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9325 0.1%  Öl 74.7 -1.0% 
> > > >
Cap Gemini Aktie [Valor: 488070 / ISIN: FR0000125338]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.09.2021 08:30:00

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology

Cap Gemini
192.35 EUR -0.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press contact:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 (0) 370 904 3601
Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology

PARIS and CHICAGO, September 20, 2021 – Capgemini today announced that it has signed a multi-year extension to its IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. Through this agreement, Capgemini will continue to develop, deploy, and maintain certain digital, e-commerce, and restaurant technology solutions that power consumer engagement across channels such as kiosk, Point of Sale (POS), web, global mobile application, drive thru and home delivery.

"McDonald’s has successfully undergone a rapid modernization of its platforms, digital channels and restaurant technology in the past four years in support of its strategic initiative, Accelerating the Arches,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini Group. "This extension of our strategic relationship marks an important milestone in the transformation journey of McDonald's that dates back nearly 15 years. We are inspired by McDonald’s mission of making delicious, feel-good moments easy for everyone and look forward to continuing our support of its customers-first vision for growth.”

"As a strategic provider, Capgemini plays a key role in everything we do when it comes to technology. Together, we have achieved greater speed, agility and scalability in how we develop and deploy digital technologies to better serve our customers through greater convenience and personalization,” said Daniel Henry, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer, McDonald’s Corporation. "As we look ahead, we are doubling down on the three Ds—Delivery, Digital and Drive Thru—with the goal of making our customer experiences faster and easier no matter how food is ordered or obtained in over 110 countries. Capgemini’s global strategic talent, market-leading capabilities and commitment to our shared values have been instrumental in McDonald’s digital transformation journey.”

"It’s impressive to see McDonald’s further solidify its top position in the industry given its investments in modernizing its technology platforms, channels and restaurants. The recent launch of its loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards, is yet another example of the personal touches and conveniences at the heart of its customer experiences,” said Ted Levine, Head of Consumer Products, Retail, Distribution and Services, for Capgemini in the Americas. "Our Capgemini teams around the world take great pride in powering game-changing programs like this as well as the modernization of McDonald’s architecture and platforms. Together, we have transformed our joint ways of working shifting to more agile, product-centric development and creating a culture where top tech talent wants to work for McDonald’s and Capgemini. We look forward to our continuing relationship, committed to business outcomes that better serve customers, crews and communities.”

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 290,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fuelled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu Cap Gemini S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cap Gemini S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Curdin Summermatter: Strukturierte Produkte bei der ZKB – Was stand bei den Anlegern hoch im Kurs? | BX Swiss TV

Die ZKB, Nummer 1 im Wirtschaftsraum Zürich, neben dem klassischen Privat- und Firmenkundengeschäft, gehört das Asset Management und auch der Handel dazu. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, ist Curdin Summermatter, Leiter des Verkaufs für Strukturierte Produkte. Welche Produkte bei den Anlegern am meisten nachgefragt wurden im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und inwieweit Swisscanto eine Rolle spielt, erläutert Curdin Summermatter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Weiter gibt er einen Ausblick auf die noch verbleibenden Monate in 2021 und was die Anleger erwarten können.

Curdin Summermatter: Strukturierte Produkte bei der ZKB – Was stand bei den Anlegern hoch im Kurs? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

17.09.21 Chevron will „grünes“ Geschäft deutlich ausbauen
17.09.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Erneut unterm 10er-EMA
16.09.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
16.09.21 Vontobel: derimail - Bonus-Zertifikat auf den Impfstoffhersteller BioNTech, Lonza, Novartis und Roche mit 145% Bonusbetrag
16.09.21 SMI gibt weiter nach
16.09.21 Curdin Summermatter: Strukturierte Produkte bei der ZKB – Was stand bei den Anlegern hoch im Kurs? | BX Swiss TV
15.09.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag erfreut nachbörslich
10.09.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Minding the gender gap, with L’Oréal and Equileap
10.09.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna, Tesla
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neue Krypto-Eldorado - Bitcoin-Miner wandern aus China ab
ARK fährt Tesla-Beteiligung zurück: Cathie Wood stösst Tesla-Aktien ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wachstum verlangsamt sich: Nouriel Roubini warnt vor Stagflation
Buffett-Indikator auf Rekordhoch: Steht nun bald ein Crash bevor?
SMI und DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Feiertag in Festland-China und Japan - Hongkong mit Kurssturz
Fauci: US-Empfehlung zu BioNTech/Pfizer-Auffrischungsimpfung ist nicht endgültig
Lufthansa: Kapitalerhöhung zur Rückzahlung der Staatshilfen
Evergrande räumt Fehlverhalten von Führungskräften ein
Commerzbank-Experte: Ex-EZB-Präsident Draghi nimmt weiterhin Einfluss auf die Inflation in der Eurozone

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit