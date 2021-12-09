Press contact Capgemini :

Capgemini and SAP support the transformation of Carrefour's finance function in France

Paris - December 9 2021 - Capgemini and SAP announce the signing of a contract with Carrefour to support the financial transformation of its French subsidiary. This partnership covers the redesign of all financial back-office processes.

Efficiency, reliability, and speed: the expectations of operational staff and management with regard to financial processes are increasingly high in an ever more complex regulatory environment. To meet these requirements and anticipate market changes, Carrefour has chosen to revisit and modernize all of its financial processes through a program with an international dimension, following these objectives:

Define a common management framework for all finance teams and to ensure the deployment of efficient financial processes at Carrefour in France, for all functions: indirect purchases, third-party and general accounting, management control, etc.

Bring these processes into compliance, by making available standardized repositories shared by the Group's entities.

Unify and simplify the user experience within a single interface.





As part of the implementation of this program, Capgemini and SAP are supporting Carrefour France in the deployment of the SAP S/4HANA solution, a true digital foundation on which financial and accounting data will be articulated in a transparent, simple and accessible manner. As a result of this solution, Carrefour’s Finance and Management Department in France has a proven lever to accelerate its digitalization.

Javier Garcia Barbeyto, Director of Finance Management at Carrefour France, commented: "The transformation of the Finance function is at the heart of our concerns. It is essential to provide our customers with even more value, advice and services. Digitalization, and in particular the replacement of our financial back-office tool, is a timely challenge. We know that such a replacement can be very complex. This is why we have chosen to rely on SAP and its robust S/4HANA information system, as well as on Capgemini, which is a solid and committed partner to accompany us in this challenge.”

Frédéric Chauviré, General Manager, SAP France, adds: "At SAP, we are delighted that Carrefour France Finance has trusted us to support them in their transformation program. We are confident that with our leading-edge technologies and our latest generation of real-time solutions, we will be able to provide the agility and transparency needed to meet compliance requirements and provide users with a responsive workplace.”

Patrick Ferraris, Head of Consumer Goods and Retail, Capgemini in France, comments: "We are proud to accompany Carrefour in its transformation journey of its Finance function, which is at the heart of its performance challenges and an important lever for its future evolution projects. This collaboration is built on the trust and quality of Capgemini’s long-term relationship with Carrefour.”

