SMI 11’118 0.6%  SPI 14’124 0.8%  Dow 33’139 0.5%  DAX 15’107 0.7%  Euro 1.1089 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’946 0.7%  Gold 1’727 1.2%  Bitcoin 55’223 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9420 -0.2%  Öl 64.7 1.7% 
01.04.2021 20:47:00

Cape Electrical Supply Expands in Kentucky

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cape Electrical Supply, a subsidiary of Graybar, today announced the acquisition of Richmond Electrical Supply and the opening of a new distribution center in Bowling Green, Ky. These investments expand Cape Electrical Supply's reach and enhance its service platform for customers in Kentucky.

Founded in 2002, Richmond Electrical Supply is a single-location electrical distributor based in Richmond, Ky. Moving forward, the company will operate as Cape Electrical Supply's 15th branch location.

In addition, Cape Electric Supply is expanding its presence in Bowling Green with a new distribution center that offers 20,000 square feet of interior capacity and 15,000 feet of exterior storage. This distribution center complements the current branch facility in Bowling Green and will begin supporting Cape's customers in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama in early April.

"We are pleased to welcome the Richmond Electrical Supply team to Cape Electrical Supply and look forward to achieving long-term success together," said Kyle Thoma, CEO of Cape Electrical Supply. "We are also excited to raise the bar on service for our customers by opening our new distribution center. These investments demonstrate our commitment to growing our business in this region and our dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience."

Cape Electrical Supply operates locations in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama. In business since 1953, the company serves several markets, including commercial construction, industrial, utility, voice/data/video and residential. Cape is a wholly owned subsidiary of Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America. Graybar is a leading distributor of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and a provider of related supply chain management and logistics services.

Media Contact: 
Bill Pickens
573-334-7786
b.pickens@capeelectric.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cape-electrical-supply-expands-in-kentucky-301260999.html

SOURCE Cape Electrical Supply

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:00 Bernhard Wenger: Rekorde bei Mittelzuflüssen in ETFs – wo wird am meisten investiert? | BX Swiss TV
09:28 Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Impfstoffhersteller - jetzt zeichnen
08:36 SMI verliert den Anschluss
07:10 Weekly-Hits: Value Investing – Erfolgserprobte Anlagestrategie / NextEra, SolarEdge, Xylem – Chancenreiches Clean-Tech-Trio
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/n6UgrjSeL7E

Was kann man bis jetzt bei den ETF Märkten in 2021 beobachten? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Bernhard Wenger, Geschäftsführer bei State Street Global Advisors AG in Zürich. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er welche zwei grossen Trends sich bei den USITS ETFs abzeichnen und ob Nachhaltigkeit (ESG) weiter eine Rolle spielt. Ausserdem geht Bernhard Wenger auf Sektor-ETFs, den Rohstoffbereich und auch auf den Obligationenbereich ein.

Bernhard Wenger: Rekorde bei Mittelzuflüssen in ETFs – wo wird am meisten investiert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank-Analysten: Der Bitcoin ist "hier, um zu bleiben"
Milliarden-Deal: Nestlé schliesst Verkauf des Nordamerika-Wassergeschäfts ab - Nestlé-Aktie gibt zum Handelsschluss leicht ab
Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Talfahrt fort: S&P revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf "negativ" - Kapitaldecke im Fokus
Klage in USA gegen Banken zurückgewiesen - CS und UBS involviert - Aktien steigen
UBS-Aktie schliesst etwas schwächer: Archegos-Verlust anscheinend "nur" im moderaten dreistelligen Millionenbereich
Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta verdoppelt 2020 nahezu Gewinn
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff mit hoher Wirksamkeit bei Jugendlichen - Aktien stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten