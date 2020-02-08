08.02.2020 09:55:00

Canyon Entertainment Academy, Creators and Trainers for Girl Pow-R, is Expanding

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Entertainment Academy is expanding its programming to a broader market to help more people 'learn the ropes' in the music industry.

Fast on the heels of their first JUNO nomination, the creators of the superstar Canadian pop-group, Girl Pow-R, Canyon Entertainment Academy has the top-notch teachers and methods to shape and develop musical, vocal, dance and performance skills.

With a variety of training programs that range from vocal training to guitar/drums/keyboard to songwriting to music production, Canyon Entertainment Academy is the perfect place for those looking to begin or expand their journey into music. Children, teenagers and adults who have a passion for music will greatly benefit from the Academy's program. The school provides the opportunity to cultivate your musical personality, and watch yourself succeed.

Empowerment and confidence are just some of the qualities that Canyon Entertainment Academy hopes to cultivate in their students and artists. Their hands-on-approach and close-knit relationship to their students means that their clients get the best training possible, and the attention they deserve.

Their professional and dedicated instructors have extensive experience and are highly trained in their fields. Young musicians and vocalists will have access to first-rate facilities and teachers, honing their skills in the most professional setting possible.

Students will be able to find their style and voice with the help of their passionate and encouraging instructors. It's the perfect start for children who are interested in building their musical capabilities, or those who are more advanced and want to take their skills to the 'next level'. No matter what their level is, Canyon Entertainment Academy is ready to foster and support students throughout their musical journey.

Canyon Entertainment Academy is part of Canyon Entertainment Group, a full-service music company that manages, coaches, and advises artists through the discipline of artist management. Established in 2013, the company has since signed on several bright and promising artists, such as Girl Pow-R, Mauve, IAMREBELWILL, Toronto Poor Boy, Black Creek Reign and Azym, all of which are making their mark on the Canadian music scene.

Additionally, Canyon Entertainment Group is an independent record label and records, publishes, and tours with their artists, further demonstrating their dedication to their artists' musical talents. By dealing with the business aspect of the music, Canyon Entertainment Group allows their artists to focus on what's important -- the music.

For more information, please contact:
Dawn Van Dam
President and CEO of Canyon Entertainment Group
info@canyonentertainmentgroup.com

SOURCE Canyon Entertainment Academy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit Gewinnplus - Aktie dämmt Verluste ein
MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
Analyst Acampora warnt vor längst überfälliger Marktkorrektur
SPD unterstützt grünen Vorschlag von 10.000 Euro Wind-Abgabe
Hedgefonds Elliott baut Softbank-Anteil aus und erhöht Druck
Zweite Schweizer Gemeinde gestattet Steuerzahlungen in Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;