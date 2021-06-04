SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’756 0.5%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’891 1.1%  Bitcoin 33’436 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.5%  Öl 71.6 0.4% 
04.06.2021 23:56:00

Canyon Creek New Financial Relationship

TSXV Symbol: CYF

EDMONTON, AB, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd., ("Canyon Creek" or "the Company") (TSXV: CYF), a North American food processor, focused on the preparation, sale and distribution of high quality, natural, preservative-free, fresh soups, and other food products, announced today that it is undergoing an expansion to its current facility.

Terry Alty, President of Canyon Creek, stated, "Canyon Creek has secured financing with a major Canadian financial institution. This partnership will enable the Company to execute its growth strategy. This coupled with the Company's expansion, as previously announced on February 18, 2021, will assist the entity's ability to meet the demand of current and future customers. "

ABOUT CANYON CREEK

Canyon Creek is a food processing company based in Edmonton, Alberta, providing fresh soups and other prepared food products for today's health conscious consumer.  The Company offers its fresh food product line to both grocery retailers and a broad range of food service establishments including restaurant chains and public institutions throughout Canada. 

This news release contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

