Canvas and AWS Educate Make Extensive Teaching Resources Available for Cloud Computing Education

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help students prepare for careers in the growing field of cloud computing, Instructure and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), specifically AWS Educate, today announced that they are providing educators with extensive cloud computing teaching resources. This collaboration gives educators access to the knowledge, resources, and support they need to build student skills in cloud technology and further prepare them to fill the hundreds of thousands of unfilled cloud computing jobs that exist today.

Instructure will provide its Canvas users access to the AWS Educate Getting Started Resource Center through the Canvas Commons repository, a digital resource library full of educational content for educators to use in the classroom. Educators can then access the educational content and resources from AWS Educate to explore the AWS Cloud, including resources like AWS Promotional Credits, access to labs, and curated content designed to introduce students to cloud computing basics.

"One of the biggest challenges in preparing students for cloud careers is a lack of accessible hands-on resources for educators to effectively teach cloud concepts in the classroom. We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Instructure to address this opportunity with foundational resources for educators," said Ken Eisner, Director of Worldwide Education Programs for AWS and head of AWS Educate. "Now, educators using Canvas can quickly access and download valuable AWS Educate cloud computing content directly to their Canvas courses without ever leaving the learning management system. By centralizing and simplifying the ability to deliver content, thousands of students can learn skills they need to build in the cloud."

Instructure is hosting a series of webinars together with AWS Educate that will help Canvas educators get started using these cloud computing resources and help them understand the impact they can have in the classroom.

"Among the barriers to teaching cloud computing in schools is a lack of current subject matter expertise and resources to successfully build student skills," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "Together with AWS Educate, we can give educators the cloud computing tools and knowledge needed to prepare today's students for tomorrow's workforce."

