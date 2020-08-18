18.08.2020 16:09:00

Canvas and AWS Educate Make Extensive Teaching Resources Available for Cloud Computing Education

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help students prepare for careers in the growing field of cloud computing, Instructure and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), specifically AWS Educate, today announced that they are providing educators with extensive cloud computing teaching resources. This collaboration gives educators access to the knowledge, resources, and support they need to build student skills in cloud technology and further prepare them to fill the hundreds of thousands of unfilled cloud computing jobs that exist today.

Canvas by Instructure (PRNewsfoto/Instructure)

Instructure will provide its Canvas users access to the AWS Educate Getting Started Resource Center through the Canvas Commons repository, a digital resource library full of educational content for educators to use in the classroom. Educators can then access the educational content and resources from AWS Educate to explore the AWS Cloud, including resources like AWS Promotional Credits, access to labs, and curated content designed to introduce students to cloud computing basics.

"One of the biggest challenges in preparing students for cloud careers is a lack of accessible hands-on resources for educators to effectively teach cloud concepts in the classroom. We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Instructure to address this opportunity with foundational resources for educators," said Ken Eisner, Director of Worldwide Education Programs for AWS and head of AWS Educate. "Now, educators using Canvas can quickly access and download valuable AWS Educate cloud computing content directly to their Canvas courses without ever leaving the learning management system. By centralizing and simplifying the ability to deliver content, thousands of students can learn skills they need to build in the cloud."

Instructure is hosting a series of webinars together with AWS Educate that will help Canvas educators get started using these cloud computing resources and help them understand the impact they can have in the classroom.

"Among the barriers to teaching cloud computing in schools is a lack of current subject matter expertise and resources to successfully build student skills," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "Together with AWS Educate, we can give educators the cloud computing tools and knowledge needed to prepare today's students for tomorrow's workforce."

The first instructional webinar from Instructure will be held today, August 18, 2020, at 10 am MT. To register, visit LINK.

About Instructure:

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

CONTACT:
Cory Edwards
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 869-5258
cory@instructure.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canvas-and-aws-educate-make-extensive-teaching-resources-available-for-cloud-computing-education-301113619.html

SOURCE Canvas; Instructure

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 356.30
0.96 %
Swisscom 512.60
0.91 %
Geberit 523.60
0.81 %
Adecco Group 47.68
0.44 %
Swiss Re 72.98
0.41 %
Lonza Grp 559.40
-1.27 %
UBS Group 11.00
-1.30 %
SGS 2’350.00
-1.47 %
CS Group 10.15
-1.55 %
Alcon 55.80
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:32
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
12:30
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
10:20
Vontobel: Wasser - ein Thema, das die Welt bewegt
09:03
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis begrüsst Entscheidung von US-Gericht zu Gilenya - Aktie schwächer
Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Private Equity soll interessiert sein
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Zur Rose-Aktie gewinnt: Zur Rose schliesst Übernahme der Versand- und Diabetes-Aktivitäten von Apotal ab
Microsoft- und Twitter-Aktie fester: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger leichter
Kritik an Aktienausgaben: Wieso Anleger durch den Kauf von Unternehmensanteilen benachteiligt werden können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer -- SMI im Minus -- DAX wechselt Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones notiert am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Die heimischen Märkte und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen Verluste. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB