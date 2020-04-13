Cansortium Inc. Appoints Ontario Pharmacist Roger Daher to Board of Directors

MIAMI, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. ("Cansortium" or the "Company") (CSE: TIUM.U), (OTCQB: CNTMF) a vertically-integrated provider of premium-quality medical cannabis operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced the appointment of Ontario pharmacist Roger Daher to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Daher has been a licensed pharmacist in Canada for more than 29 years. He is currently a practicing owner/partner in seven Ontario Pharmasave® pharmacies, one of Canada's leading independent pharmacy and drugstore franchise systems. Since 2010, Mr. Daher, has been a member of the Pharmasave Ontario Board of Directors, where he currently serves as treasurer/secretary and as chair of the audit committee. Mr. Daher also serves as a Director of SkyScape Capital Inc. (TSXV: SKY.P) where he is Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman. Mr. Daher obtained his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Toronto in 1989.

Neal Hochberg, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Roger to the Cansortium board. His extensive experience in patient care and pharmacy operations will be extremely valuable as the Company continues to expand its Fluent dispensary network to serve the growing number of medical marijuana patients throughout Florida."

Mr. Daher added, "As a career pharmacist, I have seen first-hand the important role that medical cannabis can play in a comprehensive care program for individuals who suffer from acute or chronic physical, psychological or emotional challenges. I am looking forward to serving on the Board of Cansortium to help inform and guide the Company's strategy to further establish the Fluent brand as a leader in providing premium-quality medical cannabis to patients in the largest medical marijuana market in the United States."

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and operating under the Fluent™ brand, Cansortium is focused on being the highest quality cannabis company in the State of Florida driven by unrelenting commitment to operational excellence from seed to sale. Cansortium has developed strong proficiencies in each of cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities, the result of successfully operating in the highly regulated cannabis industry. In addition to Florida, Cansortium is seeking to create significant shareholder value in the attractive markets of Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, where the Company has secured licenses and established operations.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U", respectively, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol (OTCQB: CNTMF). Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

