Cansortium Announces Opening of its Second Fluent™ Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Puerto Rico

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. ("Cansortium" or the "Company") (CSE: TIUM), a vertically-integrated, global provider of premium-quality medical cannabis operating under the Fluent™ brand, continues to expand its global retail footprint with the July 25 opening of a new Fluent dispensary in a prime location at the San Patricio Town Center in Calle Tabonuco, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Cansortium's Chief Executive Officer Jose Hidalgo noted, "The opening of our second Fluent dispensary in Puerto Rico is further evidence that we are executing our growth plan by steadily expanding our dispensary network to enhance access to our premium-quality Fluent cannabis products for medical marijuana patients in key markets. Puerto Rico has more than 92,000 certified medical marijuana patients and offers reciprocity to all medical cannabis card holders from any US state.

"In addition to our two dispensaries in Puerto Rico, we operate 15 Fluent dispensaries in Florida with plans to have 30 in operation or secured by the end of 2019, one Fluent dispensary in Pennsylvania with plans to open two more, and we offer home delivery across the entire state of Texas where we are one of only three licensed medical marijuana providers. We are excited to bring our high-quality consistently-formulated Fluent products to more customers in Puerto Rico and other key markets, and to help consumers in those markets become Fluent in the benefits of cannabis."

The new 2,200 square-foot dispensary is the Company's second in Puerto Rico, joining the company's San Juan dispensary that opened in January 2018. Conveniently located in an upscale mall in San Patricio, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, the location is easily accessed from the PR-2, PR-23 and PR-20 highways. In celebration of its opening, the San Patricio dispensary is offering specials during its first several weeks of operation as it builds up its inventory to represent a complete assortment of Fluent-branded products.

The Fluent brand continually strives to set the standard for premium quality, consistently-formulated cannabis products. Each of the Company's dispensaries will carry a complete assortment of Fluent premium dried flower, and full spectrum concentrates and cartridges, as well as creams, drops, capsules and suppositories. All Fluent products in the Company's Puerto Rican dispensaries use high-quality cannabis that is cultivated, processed and packaged in our state-of-the-art Puerto Rican facilities in strict compliance with the country's medical marijuana regulations. For consumers, the sleek, modern dispensaries provide a warm, welcoming, professional environment, with private consultation rooms and knowledgeable staff who carefully guide patients in selecting the right products and carefully safeguard patient privacy.

For a complete list of Fluent dispensary locations, current promotions and rewards programs and hours of operation, or to explore the entire Fluent product line and place an online order for home delivery, visit https://getfluent.com/.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM INC.

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the recently-launched Fluent™ brand (formerly Knox Medical), the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The Company also has licensed cultivation facilities in Colombia and Canada, with licensing pending in Michigan.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U" respectively.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release, may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For information on Cansortium Inc., please visit www.cansortium.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cansortium-announces-opening-of-its-second-fluent-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-puerto-rico-300899991.html

SOURCE Cansortium Inc