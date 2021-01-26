SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’612 0.6%  Dow 30’937 -0.1%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0785 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’593 1.1%  Gold 1’851 -0.3%  Bitcoin 28’571 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8863 -0.2%  Öl 55.8 -0.1% 
26.01.2021 22:15:00

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 9, 2021

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 before financial markets open on February 9, 2021.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Mike Lee, EVP & CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on February 9, 2021.

Webcast Information
A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418491&tp_key=44498b6183

Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 10, 2021 at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418491&tp_key=44498b6183

About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-on-february-9-2021-301215453.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.23
2.40 %
Zurich Insur Gr 367.70
1.69 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’084.00
1.59 %
Nestle 103.36
1.53 %
Givaudan 3’727.00
1.30 %
CS Group 12.00
0.00 %
Sika 247.70
0.00 %
Alcon 66.26
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 600.00
-1.22 %
Novartis 84.33
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
15:26
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
14:16
Vontobel: Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
07:53
SMI mit beeindruckender Stärke
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fällt: Novartis traut sich nach Coronajahr 2021 leichtes Wachstum zu - CEO Narasimhan verdient 2020 mehr
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS steigert Gewinn im Pandemiejahr 2020 deutlich - CEO äussert sich zu ING
Tesla-Aktie letztlich stärker: Tesla plant wohl Massenfertigung von Batterien mit neuer Technologie
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
Moderna-Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig höher: Moderna-Impfstoff schützt wahrscheinlich auch vor Varianten
Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
Dow schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
Linde erhöht Dividende und kauft weitere Aktien zurück - Kurs legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen kaum bewegt aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet den Handel in Grün -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen weit im Minus
An der Wall Street blieben grössere Ausschläge am Dienstag aus. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Dienstag zu. Die asiatischen Indizes gerieten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit