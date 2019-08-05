Canon U.S.A. Reinforces Its Commitment with Kofax to Help Customers Manage Document and Data Capture Activities Efficiently

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced workplace, finding efficiencies that can help users save time and money are top of mind for many industries. To help automate business processes that involve scanning, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announces the availability of Kofax AutoStore™ 8, a server-based solution that captures and delivers data into many business applications for easy editing and storage.

"We want to offer customers a central way to manage document and data capture activities, all while helping workers be more efficient and productive," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Working together with Kofax on this integration is an exciting add to our capture and distribution solutions portfolio designed to help organizations perform at a very high level."

With a wide range of capture points including compatible MFPs and smartphones1, Kofax AutoStore™ 8 automates document-driven processes for documents such as invoices, claims, order forms, mortgage/loan applications and more2. Leveraging existing infrastructure3, this solution can capture, process, and route information to more than 50 desired locations as editable, electronic information.

With security and governance features built into the software, the solution is well-suited for organizations of all sizes and can be applied within multiple business sectors, including healthcare, education, finance, government, and manufacturing*.

Its intuitive drag-and-drop workflow automation can further help to increase operational efficiencies. While Kofax AutoStore™ 8 is an end-to-end solution on its own, when paired with other solutions Canon offers, such as Box™ and Therefore™, the solution can be optimized for data capture, forms processing, and document distribution and management**.

Kofax AutoStore™ 8 is now available through Canon authorized dealers in Foundations and Enterprise editions to suit varying customer needs and budget requirements, scalable to most business sizes. For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com.

