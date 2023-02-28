SMI 11'220 0.3%  SPI 14'451 0.5%  Dow 32'889 0.2%  DAX 15'381 1.1%  Euro 0.9922 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'248 1.7%  Gold 1'814 -0.1%  Bitcoin 21'945 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9372 0.1%  Öl 82.7 0.3% 
28.02.2023 07:10:00

Canon Medical Extends Clinically Intelligent AI-driven Enterprise Platform to include Pathology Through Partnership with Tribun Health

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Informatics, Inc. has extended its Enterprise Imaging (EI) suite of solutions to include pathology through its partnership with Tribun Health. This provides new capability for healthcare organizations to efficiently include pathology into their enterprise imaging plans as part of their precision informatics roadmaps. Canon Medical offers healthcare organizations an all in one suite of solutions and one comprehensive partnership for your most imaging-intensive departments, such as radiology, cardiology, endoscopy, and now pathology.

"Our relationship with Tribun Health demonstrates our commitment to be a clinical decision partner by expanding the clinical breadth of our Enterprise Imaging solutions to drive efficiency and seamless access to critical multi-modal clinical information for all clinicians caring for patients,” says Jim Litterer, President & CEO of Canon Medical Informatics. "Our future together is part of Canon Medical’s overall strategy to consolidate the complex and emerging specialties that are the foundation for personalized medicine.”

Delivering a common, clinically intelligent platform across complex, multi-site institutions to achieve common efficiencies for diagnosis, treatment planning and long-term patient management has been the core of Canon Medical Enterprise solutions. Serving up relevant, efficient access to imaging data optimally from its Enterprise Platform sets Canon Medical apart from solutions that segregate their departmental solutions from their VNAs. Canon Medical’s EI suite combines disease-centric solutions to promote sub-specialty collaboration. Tribun Health’s KLAS-leading CaloPix solution was the perfect intelligent extension with same cultural fit to Canon Medical and its solutions and services.

"Our partnership extends our reach to deliver comprehensive diagnostic and AI-based analysis to pathologists and increases the collaboration they have with their clinical partners,” says Jean-Francois Pomeral, CEO of Tribun Health. "Our KLAS-leading solution coupled with Canon Medical’s Enterprise Imaging solutions centrally positions the digital transformation of diagnosis with oncologists and clinicians alike.”

Canon Medical solutions power some of the largest, most complex, and dynamic organizations around the world.

About Tribun Health:

Tribun Health is a leading provider of AI-powered digital pathology solutions, transforming the way pathologists diagnose and treat diseases. Our advanced technology, combined with our clinical and informatics expertise, delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency in pathology diagnosis.

We have been recognized as a two-time Best in KLAS award winner (2022 & 2023) for our excellence in customer satisfaction and continue to be recognized for our innovative approach to digital pathology and commitment to customer success.

Tribun Health is a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage, web-based image management system (IMS), image analysis using AI-powered deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing with peer review and reporting.

Visit our website at www.tribun.health to learn more about our end-to-end digital pathology suite.

About Canon Medical Informatics, Inc.

Canon Medical Informatics, part of Canon Medical Systems, offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

Made for Life is a trademark of Canon Medical Systems Corporation

For more information contact:
Zach Stenger
Canon Medical Informatics, Inc.
952-487-9534
zach.stenger@mi.medical.canon
us.medical.canon/hit


