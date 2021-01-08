SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 13:15:00

CannTrust Announces Launch of New Medical Brand estora™

Products now available for sale in medical channel through new ecommerce platform

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company") announces it is re-entering the Canadian medical cannabis market today with its new medical brand estoraTM and will begin serving patients immediately.

CannTrust Logo (CNW Group/CannTrust Holdings Inc.)

estoraTM builds on CannTrust's foundation of consistent, high quality products, with a focus on providing superior patient care in every interaction, connecting patients, health care practitioners and partners with the educational resources and products they need to navigate each patient's unique medical cannabis journey.

"Since our inception, we have been dedicated to providing Canadians with consistently high-quality medical cannabis," said Greg Guyatt, Chief Executive Officer at CannTrust. "We're delighted to be launching our new medical brand estoraTM with a portfolio of medical cannabis products including oil drops, capsules and dried flower formats."

Many products are available for sale immediately through the newly launched ecommerce site www.estoramedical.com.

"We believe it was imperative to evolve our strong foundation in medical cannabis to meet the changing needs of our patients," said Guyatt. "estora™ has patient care at its core. We consulted patients and health care practitioners, learning more about their needs and refining our processes and product offerings to elevate their experience with us."

CannTrust remains under CCAA protection to facilitate its efforts to resolve its civil litigation claims and complete its review of strategic alternatives. These efforts are ongoing and confidential, and the Company is unable to predict either their timing or their outcome. In the meantime, with the reinstatement of its cannabis licenses and the ongoing restoration of its operations, CannTrust's re-entry into the medical cannabis business segment is an important part of its focus on rebuilding trust by delivering quality, innovative products to its patients and customers. For more information about CannTrust's CCAA proceedings, please visit: www.ey.com/ca/canntrust.

About estoraTM

estoraTM is a Canadian medical cannabis brand. Our portfolio has been designed with patients in mind, with easy-to-use formats and standardized processes, that ensure consistency and quality in every bottle. We're not just a medical cannabis provider, but a partner, providing guidance and support for our patients on their journey with medical cannabis, so they can focus on what's really important.  

estoramedical.com

@estoramedical

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbor laws, and such statements are based upon CannTrust's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Forward-looking information and statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the outcome of the Company's contingent liabilities; the impact of potential regulatory investigations; the Company's review of strategic alternatives; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; and, the ability of CannTrust to implement its business strategies.

Any forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, CannTrust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CannTrust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in CannTrust's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019 (the "AIF") and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed as an exhibit CannTrust's Form 40-F annual report under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov (the "March 2019 Form 40-F"). The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information or statements. Readers are also reminded that CannTrust remains in default of its periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements, that its most recent AIF, Form 40-F and other disclosures do not reflect all risk factors that currently face the Company, and that the Company has not completed or filed the restatements of the financial statements included in the AIF or the March 2019 Form 40-F or otherwise filed an amendment to such Form 40-F, and that the Company has determined not to correct its prior filings or make any further filings in respect of periodic disclosure requirements under applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements. None of the Company's securities is listed for trading on any stock exchange in any jurisdiction and, in Canada, trading in the Company's securities is subject to a cease-trade order issued on April 13, 2020 by the Ontario Securities Commission for CannTrust's failure to comply with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws.

estora Medical Logo (CNW Group/CannTrust Holdings Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canntrust-announces-launch-of-new-medical-brand-estora-301203333.html

SOURCE CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 592.80
1.65 %
Alcon 60.58
1.41 %
Sika 254.30
1.15 %
Novartis 83.06
0.94 %
ABB 26.76
0.83 %
The Swatch Grp 245.30
-0.45 %
Swisscom 476.50
-0.73 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.60
-0.80 %
UBS Group 13.50
-1.28 %
CS Group 12.19
-2.91 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08:52
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
06:48
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt weiter und knackt die 40'000-Dollar-Marke
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
SNB erzielt 2020 Gewinn von rund 21 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie legt zu
Rally der Tesla-Aktie macht Elon Musk zum reichsten Menschen der Welt
CureVac und Bayer wollen Impfstoff-Allianz gründen - CureVac hofft Impfstoff-Freigabe - Aktien schiessen nach oben
So beurteilt Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger die Pandemie und ihre Auswirkungen
Digitalwährungen erstmals mehr als eine Billion US-Dollar wert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne am Markt: SMI & Co. mit Aufschlägen -- Über 14'000 Punkten: Rekordjagd beim DAX geht weiter -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag nach oben. Der DAX knüpft ebenfalls an seine positive Vortagesentwicklung an. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigen sich die größten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit