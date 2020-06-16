Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Erez Scapa, MD to its Scientific Board of Advisors

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Erez Scapa to its Scientific Board of Advisors.

Dr. Scapa, an Expert in Invasive Gastroenterology in the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel-Aviv, Israel, will join the company's scientific board of advisors, moving forward with the clinical validation of the safety and efficacy of the company's novel cannabis formulations for the treatment of colon cancer.

Dr. Scapa earned his M.D in 2000 at the Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel, cum laude. He later held a Research Fellowship in Hepatology at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard University, Boston, MA, as well as a fellowship in Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection at the NTT Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan. He is an expert in invasive Endoscopy and has extensive experience in preforming colonoscopies and gastroscopies. He is proficient in both diagnostic as well as invasive Endoscopic US (EUS) and serves as the head of the Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) program in Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, initiated in 2019.

Based on previously held pre-clinical trials at the company's High Throughput Screening (HTS) facility in Israel, exhibiting cannabinoids demonstrating positive differential necrotic effects of cannabinoids on colon cancer cells, the company continues to expand its efforts into cancers of the Gastrointestinal tract.

Eyal Barad, Cannabics' Co-Founder and CEO, commented: "We are grateful to be joined by Dr. Scapa. His knowledge, expertise and deep understanding in Gastroenterology will support the company's vision and efforts in personalizing cannabinoid-based therapies, targeted at cancer of the gastrointestinal tract. We look forward to working with Dr. Scapa on clinically validating our novel cannabinoid formulation."

Dr. Scapa joins Prof. Amos Toren and Prof. Zamir Halpern on the company's scientific advisory board, further strengthening the company's oncological expertise.

Prof. Amos Toren is the Director of Pediatric Hemato-Oncology and BMT Department at the Sheba Medical Center since 2001 and a Professor in the division of Hematology, Sackler School of Medicine Tel-Aviv University. Prof. Toren is a specialist in Pediatrics, General Hematology and Pediatric Hemato-Oncology. He also has a PhD degree in genetics and qualified as a Master of Health Administration (MHA) at the Recannati Business School, Tel-Aviv University.

Prof. Halpern, Senior Physician at the Gastroenterology institute in the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel-Aviv, Israel, served as Chairman of the Israeli Association of the Study of Liver, Chairman of the Israeli Gastroenterology Association, Chairman of the National Council for Food and Agriculture and is now Chairman of the National Gastro Nutrition and Liver Diseases Council at the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Dr. Gil Feiler, Cannabics' Head of Advisory Board, said: "Dr. Scapa joining us marks an important step in our mission to leverage our platform to provide personalized based cannabinoid therapies for cancer patients who suffer from cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. This is another step forward in expanding and reinforcing our scientific advisory board with Gastroenterology specialists."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform that leverages novel drug-screening tools to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed April 13th, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

