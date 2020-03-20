20.03.2020 13:38:00

Canna Hemp™ Poised to Be A Front-Runner In The World Of CBD

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. based brand, Canna Hemp has been setting the standard for high-quality CBD wellness products since its inception in 2016. Canna Hemp stands out in a saturated space due to its emphasis on third-party testing on all of its CBD, and for the cutting-edge combinations of CBD with other natural ingredients to produce a diverse catalog of products that really work.

What started as a home-based enterprise for founder Chris Rebentisch has grown to one of the largest and most successful CBD companies in the western United States. Rebentisch says his passion for creating organic and plant-based alternatives to pharmaceuticals comes from his first-hand experience. "The difference between our products and other products," says Rebentisch, "is that once customers try our products, they don't go back to what they were using before." And Canna Hemp's rate of customer retention is no small feat.

As a burgeoning industry, CBD has experienced a lot of inconsistencies concerning the quality of products on the market. Whether it's a difference in dosage, content, or composition of ingredients, Canna Hemp outperforms its competition across the board.

From its state-of-the-art facility, Canna Hemp produces a variety of product lines, which include topical, creams, balms, ointments, tinctures, capsules, elixirs, and more. All of the CBD is supplied by its certified growers in Colorado, and Nevada, where Canna Hemp is based.

Besides providing relief across a broad spectrum of medicinal conditions, Canna Hemp says its mission is "to provide a safe, high-quality, non-psychoactive cannabis experience based on the latest science, and to cultivate community through education." This means that all of Canna Hemp's products are designed to have all the benefits that come from cannabis, but with none of the "high."

For this reason, Canna Hemp has been reaching a unique market in the realm of CBD, modern athletes. The company's specialty line, Canna Hemp X, provides natural wellness products with topicals and elixirs to enable athletes and workout enthusiasts achieve their workout goals.

Canna Hemp's range of diversity in the products it manufactures, and ultra-consistent quality in the sourcing of its ingredients, makes this publicly-traded company bound for even more success as they take their next steps towards national and international expansion in 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:
Vincent Isom (954) 399-2207
236331@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canna-hemp-poised-to-be-a-front-runner-in-the-world-of-cbd-301027115.html

SOURCE Canna Hemp

