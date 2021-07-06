SMI 11’994 0.2%  SPI 15’424 0.2%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’607 -0.4%  Euro 1.0932 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’077 -0.3%  Gold 1’807 0.9%  Bitcoin 31’358 0.6%  Dollar 0.9232 0.1%  Öl 77.4 0.4% 

06.07.2021 12:11:00

Canna Business Services Reveals 3 Major Pitfalls In The Cannabis Industry (And How To Avoid Them)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry is burgeoning! We asked Emily Seelman, Founder and CEO of Canna Business Services, her take on the 3 biggest pitfalls one can fall into in the cannabis industry. Navigating around these common stumbling blocks is crucial to your success in winning a license in this lucrative, newly-developing industry. 

Obtaining a Property

Finding real estate that is cannabis-friendly and properly zoned is a top priority. You will need to obtain an agreement to purchase or lease the property. An incorrectly zoned location or one located too close to certain properties will be prohibited in your state's/locality's cannabis regulations. The process of finding available real estate and procuring it can take some time to negotiate with the owners, so it's important to move quickly to obtain all paperwork necessary to apply for a cannabis business license.

Setting Up a Winning Team

Your plan is only as effective as the people you have executing and backing it. Funding your project can be another stumbling block when applying for a license. Pursue investors that are reliable, have industry experience, and are able to show proof of funding when the time comes to apply. According to Seelman, "The ultimate goal should be to build out your team with people who have experience in both the industry and other regulated industries. Too few members and your application looks incomplete. Too many members and you may find yourself corralling individuals who are not necessary to your team —a waste of your energy and resources when you're up against the application clock."

Starting Too Late

Many times people wait until the application window opens to begin planning. This doesn't give you enough time to pursue properties, gather a team, secure financials, and begin preparing your narratives. "We have seen countless teams wait for the application window to open, resulting in their inability to create a competitive application because they only have time to establish the bare minimum," says Seelman.

Canna Business Services provides the highest level of certainty in the uncertain and high-risk cannabis industry by serving as specialized industry guides and offering unparalleled market and compliance expertise for every step of your cannabis business' life cycle. Visit us at www.cannabusinessservices.com. We can't wait to hear from you!

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canna-business-services-reveals-3-major-pitfalls-in-the-cannabis-industry-and-how-to-avoid-them-301325002.html

SOURCE Canna Business Services

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09:42 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09:11 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
07:52 Wachstum voraus
05.07.21 Vontobel: derimail - Single BRCs entdecken
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer-Burger-Führung wegen Privatplatzierung unter Beschuss von Aktionärin
Vom Kryptobullen zum Kritiker: Nassim Taleb ermittelt den wahren Wert eines Bitcoins
SMI und DAX schliessen wenig verändert -- Kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend schwächer
Glencore-Aktie im Aufwind: Glencore mit Wechsel an der Spitze des Verwaltungsrats
LafargeHolcim einigt sich mit US-Klägern wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten - Aktie schlussendlich tiefer
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen - DAX: Rote Vorzeichen am deutschen Aktienmarkt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Rieter nimmt im Halbjahr Aufträge für fast eine Milliarde Franken entgegen - Rieter-Aktien gesucht
CS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse holt Goldman-Sachs-Managerin in Vorstand
Chinas Digital-Aufsicht geht gegen Fahrdienst-Vermittler DiDi vor
UBS will ausstehende Tier-1-Anleihe über 1,1 Mrd USD im August zurückzuzahlen - UBS-Aktie etwas schwächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit