Cango Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2018 were RMB285.2 million ( US$41 .5 million).

million ( .5 million). Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB106.3million ( US$15 .5 million). Net income per ADS in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB0.73 (US$0.11) . Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

( .5 million). Net income per ADS in the third quarter of 2018 was . Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares. The number of dealers covered by the Company increased to 44,279 as of September 30, 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.1%.

M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions which the Company facilitated and remained outstanding were 0.83% and 0.36%, respectively as of September 30, 2018, as compared to 0.92% and 0.46%, respectively as of June 30, 2018.

Recent Developments

The Company has made significant progress under the strategic cooperation with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ("ICBC") and Didi Chuxing ("Didi"). The Company has completed the system integration with ICBC, and started to facilitate auto loans for ICBC. The Company has also established 39 subsidiaries in key ride-sharing cities across China for Didi, among which we have started operations in 7 cities, including the pilot city Changzhou.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, stated, "During the third quarter of 2018, we adhered to our asset-light business model, focused on high-quality services for consumers, dealers and financial institutions, and pushed forward strategic growth initiatives. First, we continued to expand and optimize our dealer coverage. Leveraging our extensive dealer network, our proprietary SaaS management system helps dealers with loan facilitation, supply chain financing, and car sourcing. Our dealer relationship has become more deeply integrated in many operational fronts, which provided multiple sustainable monetizing opportunities for Cango. Second, our after-market service, has become a meaningful source of revenue despite being launched for less than a year. We observed a satisfying attach rate, along with the potential for providing after-market services as a standalone product."

Mr. Lin continued, "Third, our strategic cooperation with ICBC and Didi has been progressing as planned. Our system integration with ICBC has achieved initial success. Auto loan products with OEM subsidies represent a tremendous market segment we currently have little presence in. As to the cooperation with Didi, we have established 39 subsidiaries in key ride-sharing cities. Looking ahead, we expect the growth rate of car transactions in China to remain soft. Our strategy is to grow our market share with competitive products and solid execution; and to enter into new market segments through cooperation with our strategic partners. We have confidence in the transparent growth path ahead. We believe we will continue delivering value to our shareholders ."

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "During the third quarter of 2018, our business remained highly profitable and our operation cash flow positive. Third quarter revenues increased by 2.4% year-over-year, and after-market services started to make a meaningful revenue contribution. Our after-market services incurred minimum incremental labor and system costs and expenses, resulting in high profit margins and generating great return on our investment. As we continue cultivating dealership and customer life-long monetization opportunities, and developing operations and systems for new market opportunities, we believe we are well positioned to implement our growth strategies."

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues increased by 2.4% to RMB285.2 million (US$41.5 million) in the third quarter of 2018 from RMB278.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the contribution of after-market services. Total revenues for the first nine months of 2018 were RMB770.3 million (US$112.2 million), an increase of 4.0% compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

Revenue from after-market services in the third quarter of 2018 was RMB39.0 million (US$5.7 million), which accounted for 14% of total revenues.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were RMB209.0 million (US$30.4 million), compared to RMB103.1 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase in operating cost and expenses was primarily attributable to the increases in cost of revenue, general and administrative expenses as well as sales and marketing expenses.

Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2018 increased by 50.9% to RMB113.5 million ( US$16.5 million ) from RMB75.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2018 increased to 39.8% from 27.0% in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was due to a higher average amount of commissions paid to dealers in each financing transaction.

) from million in the corresponding period of 2017. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2018 increased to 39.8% from 27.0% in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was due to a higher average amount of commissions paid to dealers in each financing transaction. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2018 increased to RMB48.5 million ( US$7.1 million ) from RMB23.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2018 increased to 17.0% from 8.4% in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was due to the expansion of the Company's sales personnel to 2,203 as of September 30, 2018 from 1,260 as of September 30, 2017 , to further improve the Company's dealer coverage and dealers' stickiness. The Company expects its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues to decrease in the future due to economies of scale.

) from million in the corresponding period of 2017. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2018 increased to 17.0% from 8.4% in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was due to the expansion of the Company's sales personnel to 2,203 as of September 30, 2018 from 1,260 as of , to further improve the Company's dealer coverage and dealers' stickiness. The Company expects its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues to decrease in the future due to economies of scale. General and administrative expenses were RMB40.7 million ( US$5.9 million ) or 14.3% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2018, compared with RMB16.5 million or 5.9% of revenues in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to increased administrative staff headcount and compensation, as well as the share-based compensation expenses.

) or 14.3% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2018, compared with RMB16.5 million or 5.9% of revenues in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to increased administrative staff headcount and compensation, as well as the share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2018 increased to RMB10.8 million ( US$1.6 million ) from RMB3.8 million in the corresponding period of 2017. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2018 increased to 3.8% from 1.4% in the corresponding period of 2017, mostly due to the expansion of the Company's research and development team.

NET INCOME

Net income was RMB 106.3 million (US$15.5 million) in the third quarter of 2018, compared to RMB135.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB120.2 million (US$17.5 million), compared to RMB135.5 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET INCOME PER ADS

Net income per ADS was RMB0.73 (US$0.11) in the third quarter of 2018, and RMB0.73 (US$0.11) on a diluted basis. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS was RMB0.82 (US$0.12) in the third quarter of 2018, and RMB0.82 (US$0.12) on a diluted basis. Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB3,643 million (US$530.4 million), compared with RMB3,121 million as of June 30, 2018.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB280 million and RMB295 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

About Cango, Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

We define "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

We define "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and is not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.8680 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 28, 2018 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)









As of December 31,

2017

As of September 30,

2018







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





803,270,815

3,642,758,351 530,395,800 Restricted Cash





10,060,360

10,129,155 1,474,833 Short-term investments





62,380,000

201,454,000 29,332,266 Accounts and financing receivable, net





86,427,259

100,671,704 14,658,082 Short-term finance leasing receivable, net





-

751,934,198 109,483,721 Short-term amounts due from related parties





1,253,833

- - Prepaid expenses and other current assets





144,858,222

63,304,040 9,217,245 Total current assets





1,108,250,489

4,770,251,448 694,561,947















Non-current assets:













Restricted Cash





319,352,347

580,965,889 84,590,258 Long-term investments





191,002,602

291,225,956 42,403,313 Equity method investments





165,659,951

1,451,427 211,332 Goodwill





-

145,063,857 21,121,703 Property and equipment, net





9,751,738

19,570,541 2,849,525 Intangible assets





1,701,770

1,774,670 258,397 Deferred tax assets





67,774,187

76,286,734 11,107,562 Long-term amounts due from related parties





122,383,094

- - Long-term finance leasing receivable, net





-

748,241,928 108,946,116 Other non-current assets





10,991,399

22,078,402 3,214,677 Total non-current assets





888,617,088

1,886,659,404 274,702,883 TOTAL ASSETS





1,996,867,577

6,656,910,852 969,264,830















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings





-

171,400,000 24,956,319 Long-term debts—current





-

303,521,920 44,193,640 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





328,522,735

156,482,317 22,784,263 Short-term amounts due to related parties





5,525,000

- - Risk assurance liabilities





129,935,457

161,743,140 23,550,253 Income tax payable





62,320,855

55,515,820 8,083,259 Total current liabilities





526,304,047

848,663,197 123,567,734















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term borrowings





175,000,000

581,876,978 84,722,915 Other non-current liabilities





35,555,908

32,870,283 4,786,005 Total non-current liabilities





210,555,908

614,747,261 89,508,920 Total liabilities





736,859,955

1,463,410,458 213,076,654















Mezzanine equity













Convertible Preferred Shares













Series A-1





1,501,153,698

- - Series A-3





307,816,408

- - Series B





2,132,875,970

- - Series C





-

- - Total mezzanine equity





3,941,846,076

- - Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





83,145

204,260 29,741 Series A-2 Convertible Preferred Shares





1,450

- - Additional paid-in capital





4,100,000

19,439,077 2,830,384 Accumulated other comprehensive

income/(loss)





(398,698)

107,045,840 15,586,174 Accumulated (deficit) retained earnings





(2,711,414,472)

5,058,446,424 736,523,940 Total Cango Inc.'s (deficit) equity





(2,707,628,575)

5,185,135,601 754,970,239 Non-controlling interests





25,790,121

8,364,793 1,217,937 Total shareholders' (deficit) equity





(2,681,838,454)

5,193,500,394 756,188,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





1,996,867,577

6,656,910,852 969,264,830

CANGO INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)









Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,







2017

2018

2017 2018







RMB

RMB US$

RMB RMB US$























Revenues





278,442,720

285,171,140 41,521,715

740,876,311 770,278,151 112,154,652 Operating cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenue





75,237,589

113,539,426 16,531,658

237,831,135 275,576,495 40,124,708 Sales and marketing





23,285,963

48,494,188 7,060,889

57,058,501 120,292,212 17,514,882 General and administrative





16,521,980

40,703,732 5,926,577

43,449,576 98,798,322 14,385,312 Research and development





3,788,950

10,833,449 1,577,380

9,182,263 26,766,990 3,897,349 Net (gain) on risk assurance liabilities





(15,725,161)

(14,055,654) (2,046,543)

(37,640,739) (15,239,157) (2,218,864) Provision for financing receivables





-

9,464,769 1,378,097

- 22,928,882 3,338,509 Total operation cost and expense





103,109,321

208,979,910 30,428,058

309,880,736 529,123,744 77,041,896























Income from operations





175,333,399

76,191,230 11,093,657

430,995,575 241,154,407 35,112,756 Interest income





3,562,379

15,045,281 2,190,635

9,777,092 41,368,719 6,023,401 income from equity method investments





3,883,027

43,795,483 6,376,745

4,155,139 42,399,341 6,173,463 Interest expense





(5,119,996)

(4,757,534) (692,710)

(10,013,277) (14,259,589) (2,076,236) Foreign exchange loss, net





(15,655,457)

(6,739,620) (981,308)

(24,345,001) 682,896 99,432 Other income





13,428,261

11,925,506 1,736,387

15,981,449 32,971,660 4,800,765 Other expenses





(174,390)

6,669,254 971,062

(282,578) (528,669) (76,976)























Net income before income taxes





175,257,223

142,129,600 20,694,468

426,268,399 343,788,765 50,056,605 Income tax expenses





(39,749,961)

(35,866,227) (5,222,223)

(107,030,659) (88,882,439) (12,941,532)























Net income





135,507,262

106,263,373 15,472,245

319,237,740 254,906,326 37,115,073 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders 10,818,050

3,447,788 502,008

13,105,836 7,546,938 1,098,854























Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders 124,689,212

102,815,585 14,970,237

306,131,904 247,359,388 36,016,219 Less: Accretion of Series C Preferred Shares





-

(6,991,289) (1,017,951)

- - - Net income attributable to Cango Inc.'s ordinary shareholders 124,689,212

109,806,874 15,988,188

306,131,904 247,359,388 36,016,219 Net income per ADS(Note 1):





















Basic





1.00

0.73 0.11

2.42 1.82 0.27 Diluted





1.00

0.73 0.11

2.42 1.80 0.26 ADSs used in net income per ADS computation (Note 1):





















Basic





63,574,601

150,049,511 150,049,511

63,574,601 135,592,860 135,592,860 Diluted





126,415,858

150,049,511 150,049,511

126,415,858 137,062,696 137,062,696























Other comprehensive income, net of tax



















Unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities





(3,647,669)

11,384 1,658

(2,065,258) 167,515 24,391 Reclassification of losses to net income





2,065,258

- -

2,065,258 - - Foreign currency translation adjustment





-

63,386,168 9,229,203

- 107,277,023 15,619,834























Total comprehensive income





133,924,851

169,660,925 24,703,106

319,237,740 362,350,864 52,759,298 Total comprehensive income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders 123,106,801

166,213,137 24,201,098

306,131,904 354,803,926 51,660,444























Note1: Each ADS represents two ordinary

shares.























CANGO INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)









Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,







2017

2018

2017 2018







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)







RMB

RMB US$

RMB RMB US$























Net income





135,507,262

106,263,373 15,472,244

319,237,740 254,906,326 37,115,074 Add: Share-based compensation expenses -

13,971,837 2,034,338

- 19,439,077 2,830,384 Cost of revenue



-

572,846 83,408

- 797,003 116,046 Sales and marketing



-

2,976,001 433,314

- 4,140,523 602,872 General and administrative

-

9,696,453 1,411,831

- 13,490,717 1,964,286 Research and development



-

726,537 105,786

- 1,010,834 147,180 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 135,507,262

120,235,210 17,506,582

319,237,740 274,345,403 39,945,458 Less: Net income attributable to the

noncontrolling interest shareholders 10,818,050

3,447,788 502,008

13,105,836 7,546,938 1,098,855 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to

Cango Inc.'s shareholders 124,689,212

116,787,422 17,004,575

306,131,904 266,798,465 38,846,603 Accretion of Series C Preferred Shares -

(6,991,289) (1,017,951)

- - - Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to

Cango Inc.'s ordinary shareholders 124,689,212

123,778,711 18,022,526

306,131,904 266,798,465 38,846,603 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic (Note 1) 1.00

0.82 0.12

2.42 1.97 0.29 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted (Note 1) 1.00

0.82 0.12

2.42 1.97 0.29 Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic 63,574,601

150,049,511 150,049,511

63,574,601 135,592,860 135,592,860 Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted 126,415,858

150,049,511 150,049,511

126,415,858 137,062,696 137,062,696























Note1: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

















View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-inc-reports-third-quarter-2018-unaudited-financial-results-300754660.html

