Canfor Pulp Products Inc. and Canfor Corporation Announce Second Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8:00 AM PDT to discuss their respective second quarter 2019 financial and operating results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0546

Access: 1-416-764-8668

Let the operator know you wish to participate in the Canfor conference call.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions.

For Instant Replay Access please dial one of the following numbers and enter

Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0541

Access: 1-416-764-8677

Participant Passcode: 728808#

Recording available until: August 9, 2019



The conference call will be available live at www.canfor.com .

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"). Canfor Pulp is the largest North American and one of the largest global producers of market NBSK Pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX.

