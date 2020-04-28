+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 01:00:00

Canfor Pulp Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) announces, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 57,274,396 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 87.8% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:         

Director

Votes For

Percentage of Votes
For

Conrad A. Pinette           

55,398,537

96.95%

Stan E. Bracken-Horrocks

52,806,353

92.42%

John R. Baird

53,739,218

94.05%

William W. Stinson

53,782,714

94.12%

Dieter Jentsch

56,604,977

99.06%

Donald B. Kayne

55,822,665

97.69%

 

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The above figures are based on proxies voted for and percentage of votes for at the meeting.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP").  Canfor Pulp is the largest North American and one of the largest global producers of market NBSK Pulp.  CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

SOURCE Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 338.70
5.02 %
CS Group 8.10
4.57 %
UBS Group 9.47
4.13 %
CieFinRichemont 54.34
4.02 %
Zurich Insur Gr 297.80
3.76 %
Sika 162.35
0.84 %
Swisscom 514.80
0.74 %
Roche Hldg G 349.50
0.59 %
Givaudan 3’256.00
-0.18 %
Nestle 104.20
-2.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Bilanzsaison gewinnt an Tempo
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
27.04.20
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit 8% Coupon im Quartal
27.04.20
SMI bringt sich in Position
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank
Boeing bläst Milliardendeal mit Embraer ab - Aktie gibt ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Überraschend Gewinn im ersten Quartal erzielt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickelten sich am Montag sehr freundlich. An den US-Börsen geht es nach dem Wochenende bergauf. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenstart Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB