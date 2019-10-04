+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Candidate Nominations for 2019 Federal Election Closed

Final list of candidates available from Elections Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Candidate nominations for the 2019 federal election closed at 2:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday, September 30. There are 2,146 candidates running in the election, across Canada's 338 electoral districts.

To find the list of candidates running in their electoral district, electors can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code. They can also call or visit any Elections Canada office.

