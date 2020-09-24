Candid Recognized as 2020 Best Places to Work

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid has been named as one of Atlanta's "Best Places to Work" in the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 16th annual ranking of 100 metro area companies. This exclusive list recognizes organizations for having created an exceptional workplace and culture that their employees' value highly. Winners of the prestigious award were honored by Atlanta Business Chronicle at a Virtual event held on September 24, 2020.

This year's results highlight Candid employee satisfaction in six key engagement areas including: team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication and resources, manager effectiveness, and personal engagement. "We focus every day on our team, making sure that they have the autonomy to do their best work, are challenged by their assignments and peers, and feel like their efforts are critical to building a great company" commented Co-Founder Merrick Olives. Co-Founder John Peak added "We make a concentrated effort to build a culture where technical expertise is highly valued and our consultants feel that they and their families are a priority."

About Candid

Candid helps organizations utilize all aspects of the cloud to drive revenue, innovation, and increase profitability. We are the only independent dedicated cloud provider on the Inc. Fastest Growing list five years in a row. We have performed more than 250 cloud initiatives and never had one fail. We are the only cloud firm that automates every stage of the Journey to Cloud and we were the first US-based company to successfully migrate a mainframe to public cloud.

For more information about Candid's deep expertise in helping companies leverage public cloud, visit https://www.candid.cloud.

About 2020 Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by Atlanta Business Chronicle. The rankings were determined by surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, the national research partner of American City Business Journals for Best Places to Work. As the research partner, Quantum Workplace oversees all data collection and analysis involved in naming the finalists and winners of this prestigious program. Quantum Workplace is committed to ensuring Best Places to Work is the most trusted and respected employer-of-choice program in the country.

Media Contact

Timothy Jester

Candid

678.227.9747

Timothy.Jester@candid.cloud

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candid-recognized-as-2020-best-places-to-work-301137916.html

SOURCE Candid