24.09.2020 23:10:00

Candid Recognized as 2020 Best Places to Work

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid has been named as one of Atlanta's "Best Places to Work" in the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 16th annual ranking of 100 metro area companies. This exclusive list recognizes organizations for having created an exceptional workplace and culture that their employees' value highly. Winners of the prestigious award were honored by Atlanta Business Chronicle at a Virtual event held on September 24, 2020. 

(PRNewsfoto/Candid)

This year's results highlight Candid employee satisfaction in six key engagement areas including: team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication and resources, manager effectiveness, and personal engagement.  "We focus every day on our team, making sure that they have the autonomy to do their best work, are challenged by their assignments and peers, and feel like their efforts are critical to building a great company" commented Co-Founder Merrick Olives.  Co-Founder John Peak added "We make a concentrated effort to build a culture where technical expertise is highly valued and our consultants feel that they and their families are a priority." 

About Candid

Candid helps organizations utilize all aspects of the cloud to drive revenue, innovation, and increase profitability. We are the only independent dedicated cloud provider on the Inc. Fastest Growing list five years in a row. We have performed more than 250 cloud initiatives and never had one fail. We are the only cloud firm that automates every stage of the Journey to Cloud and we were the first US-based company to successfully migrate a mainframe to public cloud.

For more information about Candid's deep expertise in helping companies leverage public cloud, visit https://www.candid.cloud.

About 2020 Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by Atlanta Business Chronicle. The rankings were determined by surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, the national research partner of American City Business Journals for Best Places to Work. As the research partner, Quantum Workplace oversees all data collection and analysis involved in naming the finalists and winners of this prestigious program. Quantum Workplace is committed to ensuring Best Places to Work is the most trusted and respected employer-of-choice program in the country.

Media Contact
Timothy Jester
Candid
678.227.9747
Timothy.Jester@candid.cloud

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/candid-recognized-as-2020-best-places-to-work-301137916.html

SOURCE Candid

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 531.00
-0.19 %
SGS 2’430.00
-0.25 %
ABB 23.12
-0.52 %
Swisscom 498.40
-0.52 %
Roche Hldg G 331.80
-0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.26
-1.69 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-1.73 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.90
-1.95 %
CS Group 8.91
-2.15 %
UBS Group 9.97
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
09:11
Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. Coupon mit Apple, Bank of America, United Health - in CHF
07:26
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Aufgehellte Aussichten / US-Fastfoodketten – Ein schmackhaftes Trio
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:24
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juli - aber zum Franken stabil
Johnson & Johnson beginnt letzte Testphase mit COVID-19-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie stark
Roche erreicht Ziele mit Alzheimer-Kandidaten Semorinemab nicht - Roche-Aktie leichter
Musk verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag - OSRAM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Vifor-Aktie sackt ab nach durchwachsenen Daten aus Ferinject-Studie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street unternahm einen Erholungsversuch. In Asien waren am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB