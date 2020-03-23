Candace Cameron Bure Joins The Salvation Army's Fight for Good During Coronavirus Pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure is partnering with The Salvation Army to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rally support for the country's largest social service provider.

Bure will shine a light on the battles fought by those living in poverty and the help that The Salvation Army provides. At the same time, she and The Salvation Army hope to provide comfort to anyone who feels lonely, isolated or concerned.

Follow along on Bure's social media channels as she shares tips for doing good at home and a series of Scripture readings and prayers. Bure will match donations to The Salvation Army through her account.

"In times of great distress, The Salvation Army is a beacon of hope and healing," said Bure. "It's important to lean into faith, not fear, and there is a tremendous amount of good we can do while at home by supporting The Salvation Army."

One in six Americans lives in poverty, and 78 percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. With layoffs or diminished hours due to social distancing or market volatility, the coronavirus pandemic could have catastrophic effects on their livelihoods.

Across the country, The Salvation Army has evolved its services to ensure that low-income individuals and families have access to desperately needed resources through drive-through food pickup, community-based food delivery through canteens, "to-go" meals at Salvation Army facilities, at-home youth activity kits, daycare services where permitted, as well as support for first responders and those in quarantine.

"While everyone is impacted by the current outbreak, our brothers and sisters living in poverty will feel the effects quicker and more significantly," said David Hudson, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Because we are being called to go above and beyond in this time of need, we'll rely just as much, if not more than ever, on the generosity of the American public for the necessary funding to maintain and evolve services to serve the most vulnerable among us."

Hudson added that The Salvation Army expects service to increase exponentially in the coming weeks, months and potentially years, noting that after the Great Recession, The Salvation Army saw an increase of 10 million requests for help. Ongoing public support will be needed to help ensure that services are available.

"I hope each person who donates understands the difference every dollar makes in the lives of those in their communities," said Bure.

To learn more about The Salvation Army's COVID-19 response efforts, or to make a difference in the lives of those in your community by donating to The Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org/COVID19.

About Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure is an actress, New York Times best-selling author, Emmy nominee, executive producer, director, philanthropist, wife and mother. The classy confidence fans see from Candace – whether on Full House or Fuller House, Dancing with the Stars, The View or Candace's Hallmark films – is no act. Candace has emerged as one of the most influential women in entertainment and is considered by millions as a role model to women of all ages.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

