25.03.2020 16:50:00

"Cancer Doesn't Take a Day Off, and My Clients Don't Have To, Either," Says Top Wig Designer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy Mitchell has spent decades replacing the hair of some of the world's most famous movie stars, musicians and TV personalities. And now he has been named one of the top ten celebrity wig-makers by Refinery29, a leading website for women, for his revolutionary 'You Again' Wig.

Troy Mitchell’s ‘You Again’ Wig has made him one of the top ten wig makers in the U.S.

"For many years, the majority of my clients were men," the hair guru says, "but as more and more women came to me with conditions such as alopecia, female pattern baldness and especially the effects of chemotherapy, I wanted to create the ultimate solution for them."

Mitchell knew that a woman suffering from hair loss either had to go to a wig shop and purchase an off-the-shelf wig, or she had to wait months while an expensive customized wig was made for her.

"My solution was to create an affordable, fully-customized designer wig that's ordered completely online and is ready to wear in just a few weeks," Mitchell says.  "I call it the 'You Again' Wig because it restores a woman's natural beauty and confidence, while being virtually undetectable."

Mitchell said, "'You Again' is based upon the same process I use when making wigs for movies. I rely upon photographs supplied by the client to create the precise look they're going for." With a foolproof measuring and ordering system that's done entirely online, 'You Again' represents a completely new way of purchasing a wig and having it custom colored, cut and styled to look just like you looked before treatment started.

"We've used the latest technology to enable women who suffer from hair loss to quickly recapture the look and confidence that makes them feel themselves again, without leaving the comfort of their home," Mitchell said.

To see the life-changing 'You Again' transformation for yourself, visit www.youagainwigs.com.

Contact:  Troy Mitchell (310) 702-0252

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-doesnt-take-a-day-off-and-my-clients-dont-have-to-either-says-top-wig-designer-301028622.html

SOURCE Troy Mitchell

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Rohstoffmärkte im Erholungsmodus
13:37
Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
13:32
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:09
SMI nimmt Erholung wieder auf
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI fester -- DAX gibt nach -- Dow stärker -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Aryzta: Coronavirus wird wesentlichen Einfluss auf Geschäftsjahr haben - Aktie bricht ein
Nestlé-GV findet wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie ohne Präsenz der Aktionäre statt
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI fester -- DAX gibt nach -- Dow stärker -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch schwankungsanfällig. Der deutsche DAX fällt wieder zurück. Der Dow knüpft am Mittwoch an das Kursfeuerwerk vom Vortag an. Anleger an den asiatischen Handelsplätzen kamen zur Wochenmitte aus der Deckung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB