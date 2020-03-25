"Cancer Doesn't Take a Day Off, and My Clients Don't Have To, Either," Says Top Wig Designer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy Mitchell has spent decades replacing the hair of some of the world's most famous movie stars, musicians and TV personalities. And now he has been named one of the top ten celebrity wig-makers by Refinery29, a leading website for women, for his revolutionary 'You Again' Wig.

"For many years, the majority of my clients were men," the hair guru says, "but as more and more women came to me with conditions such as alopecia, female pattern baldness and especially the effects of chemotherapy, I wanted to create the ultimate solution for them."

Mitchell knew that a woman suffering from hair loss either had to go to a wig shop and purchase an off-the-shelf wig, or she had to wait months while an expensive customized wig was made for her.

"My solution was to create an affordable, fully-customized designer wig that's ordered completely online and is ready to wear in just a few weeks," Mitchell says. "I call it the 'You Again' Wig because it restores a woman's natural beauty and confidence, while being virtually undetectable."

Mitchell said, "'You Again' is based upon the same process I use when making wigs for movies. I rely upon photographs supplied by the client to create the precise look they're going for." With a foolproof measuring and ordering system that's done entirely online, 'You Again' represents a completely new way of purchasing a wig and having it custom colored, cut and styled to look just like you looked before treatment started.

"We've used the latest technology to enable women who suffer from hair loss to quickly recapture the look and confidence that makes them feel themselves again, without leaving the comfort of their home," Mitchell said.

To see the life-changing 'You Again' transformation for yourself, visit www.youagainwigs.com.

