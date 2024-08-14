Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131840578 / ISIN: NO0013107490]
14.08.2024 23:48:14

Cancellation of Subsequent Offering in IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 15 May 2024 regarding the completion of a private placement and a potential subsequent offering on the same terms and conditions as in the private placement, directed towards eligible shareholders.

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics has decided not to proceed with the subsequent offering.

The background for the cancellation is that the company's shares have traded below the subscription price in the private placement for a substantial period and at sufficient volumes. Shareholders wishing to reduce the dilutive effect of the private placement have therefore had the opportunity to purchase shares in the market at prices below the price which would have been the subscription price in the subsequent offering.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. 

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice 

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 14 August 2024 at 23:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.