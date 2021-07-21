Cancellation of planned closure of Alexandra Bridge

|
21.07.2021 22:08:00
GATINEAU, QC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic on July 21 and July 22 from 7 pm to 6 am following the cancellation of a planned closure as part of the structural steel replacement project.
The boardwalk will remain open at all times.
Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.
