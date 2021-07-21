SMI 12’022 0.6%  SPI 15’471 0.7%  Dow 34’798 0.8%  DAX 15’423 1.4%  Euro 1.0825 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’027 1.8%  Gold 1’804 -0.4%  Bitcoin 29’053 5.8%  Dollar 0.9174 -0.5%  Öl 72.2 5.1% 
21.07.2021 22:08:00

Cancellation of planned closure of Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic on July 21 and July 22 from 7 pm to 6 am following the cancellation of a planned closure as part of the structural steel replacement project.

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The boardwalk will remain open at all times.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

 Follow us on Twitter

 Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:56 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:40 Meme-Aktien: AMC startet wieder durch
09:44 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen gesucht
09:07 SMI zeigt Reaktion
20.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
20.07.21 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester
Roche-Aktie schliesst fester: FDA vergibt für Venclexta-Kombination Breakthrough-Therapy-Status
Novartis lässt im zweiten Quartal Corona-Belastungen mit deutlichem Gewinnplus hinter sich - Aktie letztlich im Minus
Wall Street schliesst erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Netflix-Aktie tief im Minus: Wachstum stockt
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit