08.03.2020 13:00:00

CanAm's SORA West EB-5 Project Marks Development Milestone

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") is excited to announce that its SORA West project, a $272 million office tower developed by Keystone Property Group, topped out last month, marking a major milestone for the development. The office tower is part of the wider "SORA West" development, which will be a large-scale, multi-faceted destination featuring office, retail, hospitality and green space in the center of Conshohocken, PA. CanAm closed its $39.5 million EB-5 investment for the SORA West Project in Q4 2019. The office tower will be fully leased to AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC), the global pharmaceutical and healthcare products distribution company and serve as the global headquarters for the Fortune 10 company.

"We are pleased to see the progress of SORA West's development, which will bring many new jobs, both through AmerisourceBergen's operation and through local businesses that will benefit from the forthcoming opportunities," said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises.

The 11-story, 430,000 square foot office building at 125 E. Elm St. reached its final height on Thursday, February 27. The office tower is the first phase of SORA West.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Program) is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The EB-5 Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn a conditional, or temporary, two-year green card in return for investing $900,000 in projects located in high unemployment areas that create at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

About CanAm Enterprises
With three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed 60 projects and raised nearly $3 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been repaid by CanAm's 40 projects to date. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers that are located in the city of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the metropolitan regions of New York & New Jersey, the states of California, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas.

For more information, please visit http://www.canamenterprises.com.

SOURCE CanAm Enterprises

