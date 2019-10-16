CanAm's Industry-Leading EB-5 Track Record Once Again Audited by PKF

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") is pleased to announce that its stellar track record of achieving positive results for EB-5 investors has been audited by the global accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP ("PKF") which certified the company facilitated an aggregate capital repayment of over $1 billion to investors.

CanAm commissioned the internationally acclaimed accounting firm to ensure a transparent and efficient process for EB-5 investors as they fulfill their dreams of becoming American citizens while making significant contributions to the nation's infrastructure. PKF performed a comprehensive audit of several thousand investor records, cross-referencing USCIS-issued notices, bank statements, and related financial documents for each EB-5 investor from 2003 through 2018.

PKF was able to verify that, as of December 31, 2018, CanAm has had a high success rate for securing key petition approvals necessary for obtaining U.S. visas. CanAm's I-526 petition approvals and I-829 petition approvals constituted 4,589 and 2,304 approvals, respectively. The few denial cases were unrelated to the operations of any CanAm-sponsored project. PKF also reported that CanAm facilitated 2,080 full investor repayments, representing an aggregate EB-5 capital repayment amount of over $1 billion. Note that the PKF audit report does not reflect outstanding projects that have not yet reached maturity.

"A regional center's track record is an extremely important factor for virtually all EB-5 investors when assessing the likelihood of their immigration goals being achieved," said CanAm President and CEO Tom Rosenfeld. "At CanAm, we are very proud of our track record which is truly second to none."

The audited report only reflects data up to the end of 2018. According to the record keeping as of October 2019, CanAm has received more than 4,640 I-526 petition approvals, more than 2,310 total I-829 petition approvals, and received over $1.3 billion capital repayment from 2,600 investor-families in 40 projects.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises is a leading EB-5 regional center which has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed nearly 60 projects and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been repaid by CanAm's 40 projects to date.

