CanAm Issues Statement on EB-5 Immigrant Program Modernization Final Rule: Minimum Investment Increases to $900,000

TAIPEI, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises announces that, with the amendment by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) of its policy guidance to align with the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program Modernization Final Rule, which became effective on November 21, 2019, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has undergone significant changes that will dramatically alter the landscape of EB-5.

The new regulations bring the following key changes to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program:

The minimum investment amount increases to $900,000 in Targeted Employment Areas (TEA);

in Targeted Employment Areas (TEA); The minimum investment amount increases to $1,800,000 for investments outside Targeted Employment Areas;

for investments outside Targeted Employment Areas; The regulations revise the methodology for determining high-unemployment areas; and

The Department of Homeland Security will now be responsible for designating TEAs.

CanAm would like to confirm to its investors that it will continue to operate with high integrity and follow its core values in sourcing project offerings that meet all of the new requirements. CanAm will continue to work hard to deliver an exceptional experience and results for its investors.

"There is no doubt that the new regulations will be a game changer for all of us. We have actually been preparing for the past few years - since the spectre of either legislative or regulatory reform was first raised. CanAm has been in EB-5 for almost twenty years, so we've seen it go through lots of changes. While the new regulatory changes raise the minimum investment amounts and affect the standards for TEAs, we are confident that we will continue to provide high-quality, job-creating projects to our investors," said Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm Enterprises.

"Our goals always remain the same - to maximize the likelihood of our investors achieving their immigration benefits while preserving their capital," Mr. Rosenfeld added.

Prospective investors pursuing permanent residency in the United States are invited to read CanAm's EB-5 Overview and inquire about EB-5 Visa options.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises is a leading EB-5 regional center which has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed nearly 60 projects and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been repaid by CanAm's 40 projects to date.

Contact for additional information:

Clare Chen

+16468258722

clarechen@canamenterprises.com

www.canamenterprises.com

SOURCE CanAm Enterprises