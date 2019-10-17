+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 02:30:00

CanAm Enterprises Publishes its Take on Investment Due Diligence in the EB-5 Program

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises (CanAm) shares guidance on due diligence in the EB-5 Program. Apart from significant financial considerations, prospective EB-5 investors also need to assess the likelihood of their investments to comply with a complex network of immigration laws, regulations, and policies such that permanent immigration to the United States will become possible. Prospective investors evaluating regional center-sponsored EB-5 investments should perform extensive due diligence on both the regional center sponsor and the project.

The key facts that need to be known before investing in any project are:

#1 Fundamentals
It is imperative to know the fundamentals of the EB-5 visa to adequately assess whether an investment opportunity will satisfy program requirements. Determine the role of regional centers and how the EB-5 funds will be released to projects.

#2 Regional Centers
The investors must determine whether the regional center is authorized by USCIS and active at the time of making investment. The track record of the regional center one is interested in must be reviewed and compared against other centers. The years of experience and the number of successful projects sponsored are good measures to analyze the performance of the regional center.

#3 Projects
Cross check the reputation, track record and experience of the project developer. The Regional Center should be authorized by the government and approved by USCIS.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn "conditional" or temporary two-year green card status in return for investing $500,000 (or $900,000 after November 21, 2019) in businesses located in high unemployment areas that create or retain at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

Prospective investors pursuing permanent residency in the United States are invited to read CanAm's EB-5 Program Overview and inquire about the EB-5 Visa options.

About CanAm Enterprises
CanAm Enterprises is a leading EB-5 regional center which has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed nearly 60 projects and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been repaid by CanAm's 40 projects to date.

For more information, please contact:
Clare Chen
+16468258722
clarechen@canamenterprises.com
www.canamenterprises.com

SOURCE CanAm Enterprises

