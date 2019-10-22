+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 02:30:00

CanAm Enterprises Has Repaid Its 40th EB-5 Investment Project

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") is pleased to announce that its 40th EB-5 project – the Molina Healthcare Project – has repaid in full and early. EB-5 investors in the Molina Healthcare Project joined the 2,600 other EB-5 investor-families that have already been repaid by CanAm's projects to date.

The $34.5 million EB-5 investment financed the redevelopment of the Press-Telegram Building and Meeker Baker Building in Long Beach, CA, which contain a combined 209,702 rentable square feet of Class-A office space that is leased entirely to Molina Healthcare, a Fortune 500 company which provides services to patients through state and federally operated healthcare programs. The completion of the project enabled Molina Healthcare to hire new full-time employees to service its expanding national operations and clientele.

The Molina Healthcare Project has created a significant number of new jobs in California and has stimulated the state's economy. The successful development of the Molina Healthcare Project and associated job creation is expected to enable all EB-5 investors to receive permanent residency in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to reach such a great milestone and further establish our track record, which is an industry benchmark," said Christine Chen, COO of CanAm Enterprises. "Our consistent approach to project sourcing and thorough due diligence is key to providing great EB-5 investment opportunities."

CanAm invites everyone pursuing permanent residency in the United States to read CanAm's EB-5 Program Overview and inquire about the EB-5 Visa options through one of the various contact options.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn "conditional" or temporary two-year visas in return for investing $500,000 (or $900,000 after November 21, 2019) in businesses located in high unemployment areas that create or retain at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers. 

About CanAm Enterprises
CanAm Enterprises is a leading EB-5 regional center which has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed nearly 60 projects and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been repaid by CanAm's 40 projects to date.

For more information, please contact:
Clare Chen
+16468258722
clarechen@canamenterprises.com
www.canamenterprises.com

SOURCE CanAm Enterprises

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
21.10.19
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
21.10.19
Fünf vor zwölf
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse griffen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX fester. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit stärkerer Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB