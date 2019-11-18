CanAm Announces First EB-5 Capital Redeployment Repayment to Investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") is excited to announce that its first redeployment investments have repaid its investors. The investors each had relatively short redeployment timeframes, and therefore, voted to redeploy into municipal bonds that meet USCIS' policy requirements to sustain capital at risk until the end of their two-year conditional permanent residence period.

"We are proud to announce the very first repayment of redeployed EB-5 capital through our platform," commented Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO at CanAm Enterprises. "Our EB-5 redeployment platform serves the needs of all EB-5 investors, based on their redeployment timeframes, risk tolerance, and expected returns," Mr. Rosenfeld added.

CanAm provides a diversified EB-5 redeployment platform in cooperation with its affiliates CanAm Capital Management and CanAm Capital Partners. CanAm's EB-5 redeployment platform currently offers redeployment options in:



Mezzanine loans to qualifying real estate developers;

Longer-term preferred equity investments in real estate projects; and/or

Municipal bonds intended for infrastructure-related spending

"Every option offered through CanAm's EB-5 redeployment platform is fully compliant with USCIS' policy requirements. As with all our projects, we conduct extensive due diligence to ensure we maximize the likelihood of our investors achieving their immigration goals in full," said Walter S. Gindin, Director, In-house Immigration Counsel at CanAm Enterprises.

Prospective investors pursuing permanent residency in the United States are invited to read CanAm's EB-5 Program Overview and inquire about the EB-5 Visa options.

About CanAm Enterprises

With three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed 60 projects and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been repaid by CanAm's 40 projects to date. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers that are located in the city of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the metropolitan regions of New York & New Jersey, the states of California, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas. For more information, please visit canamenterprises.com.

