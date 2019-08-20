Canal Calem Periodontics Treats Gum Disease in Cherry Hill, NJ with Comfortable Gingivectomies

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The periodontists of Canal Calem Periodontics are now welcoming new patients in Cherry Hill, NJ to receive gentle and convenient gingivectomies. With over 25 years of experience, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem use advanced technology and the most efficient techniques to carefully and comfortably clear away diseased gum tissue caused by gum disease.

Gum disease occurs when pockets of bacteria build up between the gums and the teeth. Studies show that nearly half of the adult population has some form of managed or untreated gum disease. Without proper dental intervention, the bacteria that causes gum disease will destroy healthy gum tissue, tooth and bone. This leaves the gums sensitive, red and swollen, and prevents them from protecting the surrounding hard tissues.

A gingivectomy performed by a highly trained periodontist restores the health of the gums by removing damaged gum tissues from affected areas. When patients receive a gingivectomy at Canal Calem Periodontics, the periodontists numb the patient's infected area, remove unwanted gum tissue, then sanitize and prepare the area to encourage gum reattachment and reduce periodontal pocket depth. Drs. Canal and Calem also offer sedation dentistry to help reduce dental anxiety and promote a comfortable environment for patients receiving a gingivectomy.

Patients of Canal Calem Periodontics remark on the high level of care received from these two leading-edge periodontists, who continually bring innovative dental solutions back to the communities they serve. Drs. Canal and Calem regularly attend continuing education courses and have established a local Study Club to foster learning among their colleagues.

Those considering gingivectomy treatment in Cherry Hill, NJ are invited to call Drs. Canal and Calem at 609-953-3700 to set up a consultation. The doctors offer gingivectomies at both their Moorestown, NJ and Medford, NJ locations. Self-referrals are welcome.

About the Periodontists

Canal Calem Periodontics offers modern periodontal treatments for patients in Moorestown and Medford, NJ. Since 1993, Canal Calem Periodontics has been a resource in South Jersey for providing comprehensive periodontal and implant therapy. Working closely with the general dentist, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem strive to improve their patient's oral health and re-develop their dentition, where necessary. Both Drs. Canal and Calem are active in the community through their involvement with Donated Dental Services and The Holocaust Survivor's Program. In addition, their strong belief in organized dentistry has led them both to serve as President of the Southern Dental Society. To learn more about the services they offer or to schedule a consultation at Canal Calem Periodontics visit http://www.canalcalemperio.com or call 609-953-3700 for the Medford, NJ office or 856-439-1200 for the Moorestown, NJ location.

