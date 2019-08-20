+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 13:45:00

Canal Calem Periodontics Treats Gum Disease in Cherry Hill, NJ with Comfortable Gingivectomies

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The periodontists of Canal Calem Periodontics are now welcoming new patients in Cherry Hill, NJ to receive gentle and convenient gingivectomies. With over 25 years of experience, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem use advanced technology and the most efficient techniques to carefully and comfortably clear away diseased gum tissue caused by gum disease.

Gum disease occurs when pockets of bacteria build up between the gums and the teeth. Studies show that nearly half of the adult population has some form of managed or untreated gum disease. Without proper dental intervention, the bacteria that causes gum disease will destroy healthy gum tissue, tooth and bone. This leaves the gums sensitive, red and swollen, and prevents them from protecting the surrounding hard tissues.

A gingivectomy performed by a highly trained periodontist restores the health of the gums by removing damaged gum tissues from affected areas. When patients receive a gingivectomy at Canal Calem Periodontics, the periodontists numb the patient's infected area, remove unwanted gum tissue, then sanitize and prepare the area to encourage gum reattachment and reduce periodontal pocket depth. Drs. Canal and Calem also offer sedation dentistry to help reduce dental anxiety and promote a comfortable environment for patients receiving a gingivectomy.

Patients of Canal Calem Periodontics remark on the high level of care received from these two leading-edge periodontists, who continually bring innovative dental solutions back to the communities they serve. Drs. Canal and Calem regularly attend continuing education courses and have established a local Study Club to foster learning among their colleagues.

Those considering gingivectomy treatment in Cherry Hill, NJ are invited to call Drs. Canal and Calem at 609-953-3700 to set up a consultation. The doctors offer gingivectomies at both their Moorestown, NJ and Medford, NJ locations. Self-referrals are welcome.

About the Periodontists

Canal Calem Periodontics offers modern periodontal treatments for patients in Moorestown and Medford, NJ. Since 1993, Canal Calem Periodontics has been a resource in South Jersey for providing comprehensive periodontal and implant therapy. Working closely with the general dentist, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem strive to improve their patient's oral health and re-develop their dentition, where necessary. Both Drs. Canal and Calem are active in the community through their involvement with Donated Dental Services and The Holocaust Survivor's Program. In addition, their strong belief in organized dentistry has led them both to serve as President of the Southern Dental Society. To learn more about the services they offer or to schedule a consultation at Canal Calem Periodontics visit http://www.canalcalemperio.com or call 609-953-3700 for the Medford, NJ office or 856-439-1200 for the Moorestown, NJ location.

 

SOURCE Canal Calem Periodontics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:02
Vontobel: Axa & Allianz - europäische Versicherer auf Digitalisierungskurs
11:30
DAX-Future: Abwärtstrend beendet
08:57
SMI setzt Erholung fort
06:08
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Das grosse Zittern / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
OSRAM-Aktie im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern - ams-Papiere fester
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverlust bei Cannabis-Konzern Canopy Growth lässt Aktie zweistellig einknicken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Richtungssuche -- DAX recht stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt befindet sich am Dienstag auf Richtungssuche. Der DAX tendiert um seinen Vortagesschluss. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB