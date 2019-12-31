Canal Calem Periodontics Stabilizes Loose Dentures in Cherry Hill, NJ with Dental Implants

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients in Cherry Hill, NJ can find a solution to their loose dentures through the placement of dental implants at the respected Medford, NJ practice, Canal Calem Periodontics. Drs. Mario Canal and Ben Calem offer implant supported dentures to secure a denture prosthesis to as few as two dental implants placed within the jaw. These dental implants add security to the denture, preventing it from slipping, falling out or causing pain to the gums.

One of the lesser-known side effects of long-term denture wear is the eventual loss of jawbone volume. Without a tooth root or dental implant to stimulate bone growth, the jawbone will begin to deteriorate. This is often accelerated with the pressure dentures put on the bone. As bone loss occurs, facial shape changes and causes the denture to no longer fit properly, leading to a loose, uncomfortable fit. Patients must then have their denture adjusted or create a new one. By simply placing dental implants into the jawbone and attaching the denture to these implants, these concerns can be avoided.

"Implant supported dentures are a way to get fixed or removable teeth for a patient utilizing implant therapy," says Dr. Canal. "An implant can be put in for a fixed tooth or for a removable tooth. This includes full arches of teeth."

Dental implants are biocompatible titanium posts that are often considered to be the "gold standard" solution to replace missing teeth. When placed into the jaw to secure a denture, the implant post will mimic the function of a natural tooth root, stimulating the bone to prevent deterioration. A denture can be retrofit to attach to the implants, which hold the denture firmly in place. With implant supported dentures, there is virtually no risk of the denture shifting or moving. Plus, the denture rests comfortably on the implants, not the gums. Compared to traditional dentures, implant supported dentures offer many advantages, including:



Security within the jaw

A more natural bite

Preservation of the jawbone

Improved comfort to wear

A long-lasting tooth loss solution

Implant supported dentures can significantly improve quality of life, enhance comfort and offer improved oral function to denture wearers. Patients with loose dentures who are interested in receiving dental implants in Cherry Hill, NJ or surrounding areas are encouraged to contact Canal Calem Periodontics for a consultation. The practice can be reached online at http://www.canalcalemperio.com or at one of their two locations in Moorestown and Medford, NJ. To connect with the Moorestown location, call 856-439-1200. For the Medford office, call 609-953-3700.

Canal Calem Periodontics offers modern periodontal treatments for patients in Moorestown and Medford, NJ. Since 1993, Canal Calem Periodontics has been a resource in South Jersey for providing comprehensive periodontal and implant therapy. Working closely with the general dentist, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem strive to improve their patients' oral health and re-develop their dentition, where necessary.

