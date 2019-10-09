Canadians seek better spirits south of the border

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - With a new generation of savvier Canadian consumers, the bar and foodservice industry are taking note of the growing trend to opt for quality over quantity. Currently, the leading disruptor in the spirits space is American whiskey.

Younger consumers have shifted away from purchasing based on volume/price point and are buying with more sophisticated palettes. Recent sales and import statistics are showing a heavy lean towards bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and the rapidly rising newcomer, the American single malt.

In 2018 alone, according to USITC Trade Dataweb, Canada brought in $50M USD worth of American whiskey imports, making it the 7th highest export market. Canada was also the #1 export market for U.S. spirits overall ($234M) in the same year, a 16.6% increase from 2017 ($200M).

Jonathan Neill, head bartender at Ritz Bar, The Ritz-Carlton (Toronto), explains the rising trend. "Cocktail and spirit trends have changed significantly during my time in the hospitality industry. American whiskey has surpassed Scotch in popularity at my bar. Despite emerging competition from other slow-sipper spirits, demand for bourbon and American whiskeys has not slowed down and continues to grow."

American single malt whiskey is embraced by connoisseurs for its elevated and distinct taste. The process involves 100% malted barley (with diverse types grown across the U.S.) distilled in a wide varietal of oak barrels.

With the heightened willingness to pay a higher price point for well-crafted products, the dramatic shift to American whiskeys shows consumers favour mixing sophisticated cocktails with flavours that complement the base spirit, not cover them up.

"Given the versatility of American spirits and the rise in popularity of cocktail bars both locally and globally, there's greater demand for unique and high calibre creations beyond the classics. With more selection and accessibility to American whiskey, Canadians are more willing to try new things in cocktail recipes," says Neill.

Notably, Toronto's own home city-loving performer and Raptors ambassador Aubrey "Drake" Graham launched his own American whiskey brand, Virginia Black, which broke first-day sales records in Ontario at 1,779 bottles.

