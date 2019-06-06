Canadian TV Icon Mike Holmes Joins CTV, Announces New Series HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE

– Fan-favourite TV personality and professional contractor brings his transformational new program to CTV, teaming up with his children Mike Jr. and Sherry in their biggest show yet –

– Extensive partnership makes Holmes and co. the First Family of CTV Life Channel –

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV announced live today from the #CTVUpfront in Toronto that Canadian TV icon Mike Holmes and his family are coming to Bell Media. The new partnership is anchored by the development and production of the all-new original television series HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE, featuring Holmes teaming up with his children Mike Jr. and Sherry in their biggest show yet, a Summer 2020 tent-pole series for CTV.

Something never seen before from Mike Holmes, the CTV Original Series HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE is an all-new lifestyle program featuring the fan-favourite TV host and professional contractor taking on the biggest and most challenging journey of his career. Helping homeowners MAKE IT RIGHT® in epic fashion are Mike's kids – Mike Jr. and Sherry – who join their father to change lives and turn this inspirational new series into a family affair. Over the course of the season, the Holmes family works tirelessly to drastically improve and transform the lives of homeowners with their trademark relatable, hilarious, and heartfelt family dynamic.

"I'm absolutely thrilled about this new partnership with CTV," said Mike Holmes, President, The Holmes Group. "I look forward to bringing new content to CTV's portfolio of networks and spreading the MAKE IT RIGHT® message with even more Canadians across the country."

"We're very happy that Mike Holmes has chosen CTV as his new home," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "In addition to being a Canadian TV icon, Mike is someone who transcends television and has become a trusted part of the lives of Canadians. Now joined by Sherry and Mike Jr. for HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE to headline Summer 2020 on CTV, we're also thrilled to introduce construction's first family to help anchor our newly rebranded CTV Life Channel."

