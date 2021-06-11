SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’384 -0.2%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0879 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’877 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’124 0.8%  Dollar 0.8991 0.5%  Öl 72.7 0.5% 

11.06.2021 19:38:00

Canadian Tree Planters Celebrate Cross Canada Plant

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - On June 10th, thirty-four Canadian tree planting companies with over 6000 planters aligned efforts to celebrate the first annual Canadian Tree Planters' Cross Canada Plant.

On June 10th Canadian tree planters celebrated the first annual Cross Canada Plant involving over 6000 planters.

Every year, approximately 600 million seedlings are planted in Canada. This is accomplished through a well-organized supply chain and significant physical labour, requiring long, exhausting days. Many planters share physical traits with high-performance endurance athletes.

The value of planting trees is growing and a goal for the Cross Canada Plant is to raise the profile of tree planters and tree planting companies. It's about witnessing the amazing work that is accomplished by the Canadian planters throughout the planting season.

"We are ready to participate in growing Canada's forests and help in Trudeau's vision of Planting 2 Billion trees in 10 years. We are an industry that can do this," says Tim Tchida of Blue Green Planet Project. 

For the June 10th Cross Canada Plant, the number of seedlings planted and the number of planters who participated will be reported. The aim is to have these numbers available by June 13th on Instagram @CanadianTreePlanter.

"In between the millions of trees being planted each day, in every moment there is a lot happing here. In the space between trees there is friendships, initiation, and giving back.... and tough, grueling, rewarding work," says Tchida.

The Cross Canada Plant is co-sponsored by Blue Green Planet Project, Cariboo Carbon Solutions, PRT Growing Services, and Western Forestry Contractors' Association.

To plant additional trees in Canada, Blue Green Planet Project is aligning contractors and funding, Cariboo Carbon Solutions is lining up land, Western Forestry Contractors' Association is working with provincial governments and PRT Growing Services is growing the trees.

SOURCE Blue Green Planet Project

﻿

