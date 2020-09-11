Canadian Technology to Detect COVID-19 In The Air

BioCloud Wall Unit Game Changer In Fight To Manage Pandemic

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Kontrol Energy Corporation, a Canadian public Company (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF), has launched BioCloud, an unobtrusive wall-mounted technology which detects the presence of COVID-19 in the air and triggers an alert system to provide real time notifications of the pathogen's presence to facility managers, with the aim of allowing outbreaks to be contained before they occur.

Immediate applications in schools, hospitals, long term care facilities and mass transit vehicles including planes, trains and buses represent a game changer in the fight against COVID-19.

"There is a critical need for technology that can provide us with assurances that the workplaces, schools, healthcare environments and other spaces we physically occupy are safe and free of infectious disease. Today, we have that in BioCloud," said Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer of Kontrol. "Our team has been working day and night since the onset of the pandemic to bring this exciting technology to market. It will be an invaluable tool to enhance the existing system of individual testing and contact tracing."

This breakthrough announcement comes after extensive and independent lab testing in tandem with some of the country's foremost experts in the field, including Dr. David Heinrichs, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Western University.

"There's no doubt in my mind that this technology can quickly and effectively detect an array of airborne pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Our results are absolutely conclusive," confirmed Dr. Heinrichs.

With COVID-19 cases expected to spike across the country this fall and into the winter season, BioCloud commercialization and distribution plans are in high gear.

Gary Saunders, VP of Kontrol, confirms that supply chains for the technology are already prepped to deliver tens of thousands of units monthly.

"We are thrilled to have our hard work validated in the lab with a fully-tested detection chamber that can be moved quickly to market. We anticipate having the first working units in Canadian schools by November of this year," said Saunders. "We're currently on track to have the required manufacturing capability to meet the production volumes of up to 20,000 BioCloud units per month."

With the breakthrough technology coming on the heels of the Federal Government's $2 billion dollar announcement to help schools reopen and operate safely, BioCloud aims to play a vital role in the education sector and beyond.

"We can now detect the virus and assess the effectiveness of HVAC systems by continuously sampling air quality in real-time. As a father and Independent School board member, I understand how this technology can help bring some much needed peace of mind to parents who want to ensure the safety and well being of their kids and loved ones," added Ghezzi. "BioCloud will not just monitor air quality, it seeks to create the conditions for Canadians to safely and confidently return to their jobs and their schools."

Kontrol Energy Corp estimates a $12,000 USD per unit cost for BioCloud based on supply chain components. The detection chamber is fully replaceable after it comes in contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and can be disposed of safely and replaced for continuous use.

About Kontrol Energy Corp.

Kontrol Energy Corp., a Candian public company, is a leader in the energy efficiency and air quality sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth. Kontrol Energy Corp. provides a combination of software, hardware and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring. Kontrol has a client base of blue chip customers spanning the commercial, multi-residential, industrial and institutional building market.

