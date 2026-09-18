Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves, assessing geopolitical situation and weighing recent policy moves and inflation outlook from major central banks.

Technology, consumer staples, real estate and industrials stocks are among the notable losers. Stocks from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 118.95 points or 0.33% at 35,755.31 a little while ago.

Thomson Reuters, Linamar Corp., Kelt Exploration, Open Text Corporation, CCL Industries, Paramount Resources, Enghouse Systems, Interfor, Nutrien, Canfor, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Descartes Systems Group and CGI Inc. dropped 2%-5%.

Computer Modelling climbed nearly 3.5%. Dundee Precious Metals, Air Canada, Keyera, Wesdome Gold Mines, Eldorado Gold, Equinox Gold, Aecon, B2Gold, Ero Copper, IGM Financial, Transcontinental, Aritzia and Dollarama gained 1%-3%.

In economic news, Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's new housing prices fell 0.1% month over month in August, matching the decline recorded in July. The drop was also the same as in the previous two months and remained the smallest since prices last increased in February.