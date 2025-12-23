Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Wachstum löst laut CEO fast alle Probleme
Cembra-Aktie fester: CEO hält an steigenden Dividenden bei höherer Profitabilität fest
Vonovia-Aktie erholt sich minimal: Kritik vom Mieterbund nach neuem Jahrestief
Erste Group Bank-Aktie: Santander-Deal in Polen steht kurz vor dem Abschluss
Krypto-Riese wird zur Bank? Ripples Plan für eine Lizenz setzt JPMorgan unter Druck
23.12.2025 18:19:37

Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors digesting the nation's GDP data and a slew of economic reports from the U.S. With truncated sessions and holidays ahead, the mood in the market remains a bit subdued and the volume of business is rather thin.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 9.44 points or 0.03% at 32,009.54 a few minutes past noon.

Among the top movers GDI Integrated Facility Services is soaring 24%. Hut 8 Corp is surging 5.8% and Source Energy Services is gaining 4.3%.

NexGen Energy, NFI Group, Teck Resources, Rogers Communications, Hudbay Minerals, Bombardier, First Quantum Minerals, Cameco Corporation, ATCO and TC Energy Corporation are up 1.5 to 4%.

Tilray Brands is down 4.3%. Molson Coors Canada is declining by about 2.7%. Restaurant Brands International, Air Canada, First Majestic Silver Corp., ATS Corporation, Open Text Corporation, BRP Inc. and SSR Mining are down 1 to 2.5%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian real gross domestic product contracted 0.3% in October. Meanwhile, according to preliminary estimates, Canada's GDP edged up by 0.1% in November.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department showed real gross domestic product in the U.S. spiked by 4.3% in the third quarter after surging by 3.8% in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 3.3%.

The data has led to renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates heading into the new year, with the Federal Reserve scheduled to hold its first meeting of 2026 in late January.

Meanwhile, a separate Commerce Department showed durable goods orders slumped by more than expected in the month of October amid a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment.

The Conference Board also released a report showing consumer confidence deteriorated for the fifth consecutive month in December.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
