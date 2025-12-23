|
23.12.2025 18:19:37
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors digesting the nation's GDP data and a slew of economic reports from the U.S. With truncated sessions and holidays ahead, the mood in the market remains a bit subdued and the volume of business is rather thin.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 9.44 points or 0.03% at 32,009.54 a few minutes past noon.
Among the top movers GDI Integrated Facility Services is soaring 24%. Hut 8 Corp is surging 5.8% and Source Energy Services is gaining 4.3%.
NexGen Energy, NFI Group, Teck Resources, Rogers Communications, Hudbay Minerals, Bombardier, First Quantum Minerals, Cameco Corporation, ATCO and TC Energy Corporation are up 1.5 to 4%.
Tilray Brands is down 4.3%. Molson Coors Canada is declining by about 2.7%. Restaurant Brands International, Air Canada, First Majestic Silver Corp., ATS Corporation, Open Text Corporation, BRP Inc. and SSR Mining are down 1 to 2.5%.
In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian real gross domestic product contracted 0.3% in October. Meanwhile, according to preliminary estimates, Canada's GDP edged up by 0.1% in November.
In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department showed real gross domestic product in the U.S. spiked by 4.3% in the third quarter after surging by 3.8% in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 3.3%.
The data has led to renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates heading into the new year, with the Federal Reserve scheduled to hold its first meeting of 2026 in late January.
Meanwhile, a separate Commerce Department showed durable goods orders slumped by more than expected in the month of October amid a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment.
The Conference Board also released a report showing consumer confidence deteriorated for the fifth consecutive month in December.
