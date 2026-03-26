Canadian Stocks Tumble As Gulf Crisis Escalates Further

(RTTNews) - After moving higher for three consecutive sessions, Canadian stocks slumped on Thursday as investors adopted a cautious approach and refrained from making big moves as Iran gave a muted response to U.S. peace proposals, deepening the Middle East conflict.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gathered momentum early in the session but gave ground later to trade below the flatline throughout the rest of the session before settling at 31,887.52, down by 495.08 points (or 1.53%).

Among the 11 sectors, only utilities sector posted gains today.

Market participants are adopting a "risk-off" mode after a series of "hard-soft-hard" stance reversals by U.S. President Donald Trump over the past few days on U.S.-Iran peace proposals.

Wielding control over the Strait of Hormuz through which several vessels carrying oil from Arab nations transit, Iran has effectively blocked the narrow seaway except a very few ships. As a result, oil prices have been on the rise.

Last weekend, Trump warned Iran to open the channel fully failing which it would face dire consequences. Iran brushed aside Trump's threats.

On Monday, Trump announced that he has ordered U.S. forces to halt all strikes on Iran for five days as Iran was engaged in peace talks with the U.S. to end the war.

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated that Iran has agreed to making several "oil-and-energy-related" concessions, which he guessed would be worth a "tremendous amount of money."

However, several Iranian news outlets denied the claims made by Trump and asserted that Iran was not involved in any talks with the U.S.

Yesterday, report said the U.S. has sent a 15-point-peace proposal to Iran via Pakistan. The U.S. wants Iran to halt its nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting of U.S. sanctions on its oil exports.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran was reviewing the proposal but denied any negotiations with the U.S. Araghchi acknowledged that the U.S. was sending messages via several intermediaries.

Today, Trump remarked though his social media platform that Iranian negotiators were acting strange as they were "begging" the U.S. to make a deal but in public, they exhibit opposite behavior.

Frustrated by Iran's stance, Trump warned Iran to get serious soon before things get out of hand.

As diplomatic efforts have hit a roadblock, the Pentagon is readying thousands of airborne troops to be sent to the gulf.

Axios reported that the Pentagon is developing military options for "one final blow" against Iran and indicated that the U.S. could use ground forces and a massive bombing campaign.

Israel claimed to have killed the naval commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Alireza Tangsiri.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that Israel would go on with its offensive against Iran.

Last week, while holding the policy rate steady at 2.25%, the Governor of Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem suggested that the central bank was ready to raise rates only if circumstances warrant.

In the U.S., investors have wound up their expectations on any rate cut in the near-term. The U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a "hawkish" stance in its meeting last week.

There were no significant data releases on the economic front barring the average weekly earnings of Canadian non-farm payrolls employees, which showed a rise of 2.0% year-over-year to C$1,320.46 in January from 1.9% in December, according to Statistics Canada.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (1.30%), Healthcare (1.81%), IT (3.12%), and Materials (3.62%).

Among the individual stocks, K92 Mining Inc (8.03%), Ngex Minerals Ltd (7.93%), Discovery Silver Corp (7.78%), Capstone Copper Corp (7.59%), Celestica Inc (9.35%), and Bitfarms Ltd (7.84%) were the notable losers.

Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Real Estate, Communication Services, Consumer Staples, and Energy were the other sectors that lost anywhere from 0.95% to 0.19%.

The only major sector that gained in today's trading was Utilities (0.36%).

Among the individual stocks, Emera Incorporated (1.20%), Fortis Inc (0.81%), Brookfield Infra Partners (0.69%), and Northland Power Inc (0.47%) were the prominent gainers.

Brp Inc (3.97%), Thomson Reuters Corporation (3.71%), and Strathcona Resources Ltd (3.39%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.