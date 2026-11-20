(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks slumped heavily on Friday as gold prices fell due to increasing concerns of high U.S. interest rates, which dragged down the mining-linked materials sector, while fears of excessive spending on artificial intelligence pulled down the information technology sector.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 33,189.85, down by 838.88 points (or 2.47%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, three sectors posted gains today, with the communication services sector leading the pack.

Through separate interviews with Reuters, Fox News, and Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump definitively stated that he is not in any rush to make a decision on Iran until the beginning of 2027. Trump remarked that he preferred to wait and see what happens after that.

Though the importance on why Trump chose that date is uncertain, market participants welcomed the decision but with cautious optimism.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that Trump is being urged to restart strikes on Iran as American military planners caution that their forces risk becoming overextended if the stalemate continues into the new year.

Over the past few weeks in the U.S., several senior officials of the U.S. Federal Reserve have expressed their support for raising interest rates at the Fed's December meeting.

Currently, the odds on a 25-basis-point interest rate hike stand at 91.80%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, with only 8.20% bets placed on the chances for rates being held at the current 3.75% to 4.00% level.

Since gold prices have taken a severe beating with rising interest rate expectation, which would make gold pricey for overseas buyers, the mining-linked materials sector suffered a major slump today.

Even though ships transiting across the Strait of Hormuz continue to come under attack, the upside movement to crude oil prices due to disruption concerns were offset after Trump's remarks to hold on any plans on Iran until 2027.

In addition, various reports have indicated that global crude oil supply could see a surplus in 2027, which weighed on crude oil prices. As a result, the oil-linked energy sector suffered a slide.

Fears over a possible bubble in artificial intelligence and technology stocks which emerged around the middle of 2026 has snowballed into the global tech sector stocks, pressuring them over the past few weeks.

Moving away from risky sectors, investors are rotating into defensive sectors.

Gold prices also plunged over the past few days as economists are of the view that traders are covering the losses in AI-related investments by selling the bullion, and consequently, the metal-linked materials sector nosedived.

According to Statistics Canada, Canada's retail sales are expected to have fallen by 1.50%, month over month in October, following two consecutive months of gains, according to preliminary estimates. The final data for September showed that retail sales growth was slightly stronger than initially estimated, at 0.80%.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business Barometer long-term index, measuring 12-month business expectations, increased to 57.30 in November, the highest since August, from 51.00 in October.

Canada's chief trade negotiator, Janice Charette, told a federal advisory committee that "multiple trade issues" remain outstanding with the U.S. are preventing a deal, several sources who were briefed by the federal government have told Global News.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Communication Services (3.12%), Consumer Staples (1.02%), and Utilities (0.60%).

Among the individual stocks, Quebecor Inc (5.71%), Rogers Communications Inc (3.31%), Cogeco Communications Inc (3.01%), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (1.97%), Brookfield Infra Partners (4.80%), and Boyd Group Services Inc (4.41) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (1.81%), Healthcare (2.27%), Financials (2.51%), Materials (5.02%), and IT (6.08%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (16.38%), Firan Technology Group Corp (7.98%), Blackberry Limited (7.04%), Shopify Inc (6.47%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (11.46%), and Vizsla Silver Corp (10.59%) were the notable losers.