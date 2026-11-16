(RTTNews) - Adding to the two previous sessions of losses, Canadian stocks slumped on Monday as investors assessed the inflation data that came in steady while a decline in gold and crude oil pulled down the materials and energy sectors, respectively, which weighed on the market.

After opening lower than the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index managed to recover but soon lost momentum. Then, it traded negatively throughout the rest of the session before settling at 35,722.13, down by 383.77 points (or 1.06%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, six sectors posted gains today, with the consumer staples sector leading the pack.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that the headline inflation rate in Canada was unchanged from the previous month at 3.1% in October, below the median market consensus of 3.2%. Canada's monthly inflation rate edged up to 0.2% in October from 0.1% in the prior month but below the expected 0.4% advance.

The annual core inflation rate (excluding eight of the most volatile components including food, energy, and mortgage interest costs) eased to 2.0% in October from 2.2% in September. The month-on-month core inflation rate increased to 0.4% in October from 0.0% in September.

According to economists, inflation is not spreading beyond energy costs, and the Bank of Canada is likely to hold its interest rate steady next month. Traders are currently scaling back expectations of a December BoC rate hike.

Incidents of vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz hitting the naval mines planted earlier by Iran offered upside support for crude oil prices. However, following reports of a recovery in oil flow despite the risk of attacks, oil prices tumbled and consequently the energy sector slumped today.

Following comments by several U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the need to increase interest rates, gold prices saw a decline, and as a result, mining stocks tumbled, leading to a slump in the materials sector.

Today, in Cambodia, Canada's Prime Minster Mark Carney stated that if trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump undermine the integrity of the North American auto industry, he could turn to Chinese automakers.

Earlier on Saturday, in Manila, Philippines, Carney stated that any agreement with the U.S. must leave Canada with a viable auto industry.

In his endeavor to find marketplaces for Canadian exports after the decades-long trade ties with the U.S. collapsed, Carney is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, this week.

Carney also stated that he had an extensive discussion with Trump and other senior U.S officials. He added that though differences remain, both nations are progressing towards a possible trade agreement.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem stated that he will be leaving the office when his seven-year term ends in June 2027. The BoC is set to launch a formal governor search committee for a successor.

Last week, Trump called off the reported plans to send U.S. Vice President JD Vance to conduct face to face negotiations with hardliners in the Iranian regime. Through Truth Social, Trump asserted that the U.S. does not need any deal with Iran.

Increasing the number of carrier strike groups in the Middle East to three, U.S. forces have brought in the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, renewing concerns of a possible re-escalation in the coming days.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Consumer Staples (1.63%), Healthcare (1.45%), Real Estate (1.30%), Communication Services (0.85%), Utilities (0.74%), and Industrials (0.46%).

Among the individual stocks, Maple Leaf Foods (2.44%), Curaleaf Holdings Inc (3.21%), Sienna Senior Living Inc (2.72%), Colliers International Group Inc (3.37%), and Telus Corporation (12.85%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (0.30%), Consumer Discretionary (0.50%), Financials (1.01%), Energy (2.11%), and Materials (3.65%).

Among the individual stocks, Hudbay Minerals Inc (8.27%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (8.17%), First Quantum Minerals Ltd (7.57%), Baytex Energy Corp (4.35%), and Ces Energy Solutions Corp (4.09%) were the notable losers.

Advantage Energy Ltd (23.74%) and Kelt Exploration Ltd (10.79%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.