Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’807 0.4%  SPI 19’036 0.4%  Dow 49’663 0.3%  DAX 25’278 1.1%  Euro 0.9109 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’103 1.4%  Gold 4’980 2.1%  Bitcoin 51’258 -1.4%  Dollar 0.7729 0.3%  Öl 70.3 4.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Amrize143013422Zurich Insurance1107539Sunrise Communications138622040Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Gemini Space Station-Aktie bricht ein: Führungskrise trifft auf ernüchternde Kennzahlen
eBay-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gewinn und Umsatzt schlagen Analystenerwartungen
Moderna-Aktie legt kräftig zu: FDA startet Prüfung des mRNA-Grippevakzins
Palantir-Aktie höher: Umzug nach Miami rückt Konzern strategisch neu aus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.02.2026 22:25:06

Canadian Stocks Surge To New Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, more than offsetting the modest pullback seen in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index surged early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day before ending the day at a new record closing high of 33,389.73, up 493.18 points or 1.5 percent.

The rally on Bay Street partly reflected substantial strength among tech stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index spiking by 3.9 percent.

Gold stocks also moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal, driving the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index up by 2.9 percent.

With the price of crude oil skyrocketing, energy stocks also saw significant strength, as reflected by the 2.3 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index.

The sharp increase by gold and crude oil prices came amid renewed concerns about Iran after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Iran failed to address core U.S. demands in nuclear talks earlier this week.

"In some ways it went well, they agreed to meet afterwards," Vance told Fox News. "But in other ways it is very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through."

Vance also said U.S. President Donald Trump reserves the right to use military force if diplomacy fails, noting, "We do have a very powerful military — the president has shown a willingness to use it."

Consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare stocks also turned in strong performances on the day, while modest weakness was visible among utilities stocks.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Applied Materials & Safran mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Lam Research
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:02 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:34 SMI steuert auf 14.000-Punkte-Marke zu
08:00 Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Ausbruchsversuch?
17.02.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’396.11 19.51 B5HSYU
Short 14’674.22 13.96 SC7BZU
Short 15’267.20 8.68 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’807.04 18.02.2026 17:30:25
Long 13’271.12 19.79 SCHBZU
Long 12’966.30 13.82 SI9BZU
Long 12’403.25 8.84 S9VBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Aufschlag
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Mittwochnachmittag mit D-Wave Quantum ein
SMI nach neuem Rekord weiter stark -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schliesslich stärker -- Wall Street letztlich stabil -- Nikkei beendet Handel tiefer
Hapag-Lloyd übernimmt ZIM - Aktie legt zu
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 13'800 Punkte -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei beendet Handel fester - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Mittwochvormittag stärker

Top-Rankings

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett jetzt
Das letzte Depot von Berkshire Hathaway unter Warren Buffett
Bildquelle: istockphoto / EdStock
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:20 ROUNDUP/Weißes Haus an Iran: Wäre 'klug', Deal mit USA zu machen
22:16 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Fed tritt etwas auf die Kursbremse
22:11 Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Fed tritt etwas auf die Kursbremse
22:04 Weißes Haus an Iran: Wäre 'klug', Deal mit USA zu machen
21:41 Merz fordert Mentalitätswechsel: 'Zusammen ins Rad packen'
21:36 Trump: Insel Diego Garcia für Verteidigung wichtig
21:23 Merz bezeichnet Debatte um Erbschaftsteuer als 'verheerend'
21:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Nestle auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Franken
21:11 GNW-News: Mavenir startet Zusammenarbeit mit Red Hat zur Bereitstellung von lokalen Service-Assurance-Lösungen mit dialogorientierter KI und agentischer KI f...
21:10 Selenskyj kritisiert Verhandlungsergebnis als unzureichend