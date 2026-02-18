Canadian Stocks Surge To New Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, more than offsetting the modest pullback seen in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index surged early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day before ending the day at a new record closing high of 33,389.73, up 493.18 points or 1.5 percent.

The rally on Bay Street partly reflected substantial strength among tech stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index spiking by 3.9 percent.

Gold stocks also moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal, driving the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index up by 2.9 percent.

With the price of crude oil skyrocketing, energy stocks also saw significant strength, as reflected by the 2.3 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index.

The sharp increase by gold and crude oil prices came amid renewed concerns about Iran after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Iran failed to address core U.S. demands in nuclear talks earlier this week.

"In some ways it went well, they agreed to meet afterwards," Vance told Fox News. "But in other ways it is very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through."

Vance also said U.S. President Donald Trump reserves the right to use military force if diplomacy fails, noting, "We do have a very powerful military — the president has shown a willingness to use it."

Consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare stocks also turned in strong performances on the day, while modest weakness was visible among utilities stocks.