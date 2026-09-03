Canadian Stocks Surge As Investors Assess BoC Rate Decision Amid Tariff War With U.S.

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks soared on Thursday, adding to the modest gains from yesterday's session as traders continued to assess yesterday's interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada as well as the impact of the tariff war with the U.S. amid inflationary concerns due to the U.S.-Iran re-escalation.

After opening well-above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 36,633.12, up by 541.51 points (or 1.50%).

Nine out of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

The negotiations between Canada and the U.S. on tariffs ended without an agreement on August 21. Since August 22, Canada is facing 50% tariffs on a wide range of its exports to the U.S., amounting to roughly $20 billion worth of goods.

In retaliation, Canada slapped dollar-for-dollar tariffs on U.S. imports entering Canada that go into effect from September 8.

U.S. President Donald Trump also unveiled additional tariffs on Canadian automobiles and automotive parts, raising the total levy to 50%. These duties are set to take effect from January 1, 2027.

On September 1, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the U.S. needs to start being serious and stop trying to be tough. Carney added that talks with the U.S. can proceed when the U.S. takes a more serious approach to the issues at hand.

Trump signed an executive order to rename "Lake Ontario" as "Lake America" and urged tech majors Apple and Google to implement the change in their maps.

Yesterday, Trump repeated that the U.S. does not need Canada, but Canada needs the U.S. and claimed that the U.S. has more oil and gas than Canada.

Investors continue to assess the short-term as well as long-term impact of this mutual tariff war. No negotiations are scheduled between the two nations, as of now.

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, while 57% of Americans disapproved Trump's tariff imposition on Canadian imports, around 63% disliked his order to rename Lake Ontario.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that Canada recorded a trade surplus of CAD770.00 million in July, narrowing sharply from the CAD4.20 billion in June, marking the first slowdown in four months and well below market expectations of a CAD3.60 billion surplus.

Marking a sixth consecutive increase, Canadian goods imports rose 2.20% month-over-month to CAD75.40 billion in July, while exports fell 2.30% to CAD76.10 billion in July month-over-month.

The S&P Global Canada Composite Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 47.80 in August from 49.70 in July and the Services PMI fell to 46.80 in August from 49.10 in July.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada held its key policy rate at 2.25%. The benchmark rate has now been unchanged for nearly 11 months.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem stated that policymakers were prepared to increase rates if inflation remained too high, even if requires more than one increase. Macklem also observed that it was unclear when the oil-linked inflation would come down.

Investors are awaiting the nonfarm payrolls data release in the U.S. tomorrow after American Data Processing reported a weaker-than-expected job numbers yesterday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy rates at the end of its monetary policy meeting on September 15-16.

Today, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller remarked that he is inclined to be patient on rate policy while watching to see if price pressures ease.

Following Waller's comments, investors trimmed rate hike bets from around 60.20% yesterday to 50.40% today.

Yesterday, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) or the Dutch central bank confirmed that between March and August of 2026, the bank had moved nearly 86 tonnes of gold reserves from Ottawa, Canada, and New York, U.S., citing "crisis preparedness" as the reason behind the transfer amid increasing geopolitical unrest.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (3.67%), Materials (3.07%), Communication Services (1.56%), Industrials (1.48%), and Financials (1.43%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (11.26%), Open Text Corporation (4.96%), Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (7.99%), Discovery Mining Ltd (6.47%), Oceanagold Corporation (5.22%), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (5.04%) were the prominent gainers.

Only the Energy sector (0.83%) lost in today's trading while the Healthcare sector remained unchanged.

Among the individual stocks, Spartan Delta Corp (2.56%), Baytex Energy Corp (2.43%), Kelt Exploration Ltd (2.16%), Paramount Resources Ltd (1.55%), and CDN Natural Res (1.54%) were the notable losers.