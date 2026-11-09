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09.11.2026 22:28:24

Canadian Stocks Surge As Inflation Fears Subside After Crude Oil Prices Nosedive

(RTTNews) - Adding to the gains from Friday's session, Canadian stocks soared on Monday as market participants welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's soft remarks on dealing with Iran, which brought down crude oil prices and tempered inflation concerns.

After opening higher than the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 36,446.26, up by 657.17 points (or 1.84%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, nine sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Today, oil prices plummeted sharply amid positive indications for a solution to the U.S.-Iran conflict through diplomatic measures.

A report by Israel Hayom stated that Iran had sent a new proposal through Qatar to the U.S.

According to the report, Iran is ready to open the Strait of Hormuz immediately if the U.S. releases nearly $8 billion worth of Iranian funds frozen in foreign countries and agrees to lift the economic blockade on Iran.

Iran had apparently dropped its earlier plan to take over the control of the Strait of Hormuz and collect a toll from vessels transiting the crucial seaway.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is in the U.S. to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in a supposedly "closed door" meeting.

For several months, Qatar has been meeting high officials of both nations in its efforts to bring about a truce in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

A section of media outlets reported about a possible re-launch of attacks by the U.S. on Iran after the U.S. November midterm elections. However, after the results came in against the ruling Trump administration, the president softened his stance.

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes", which was aired yesterday, Trump observed that if the ongoing peace talks show a positive development, then new attacks on Iran would be highly unlikely.

However, Trump did not rule out a military option completely. Trump remarked that U.S. forces are ready for re-escalation with three aircraft carriers standing fully locked and loaded.

Today, on the economic data front, it was an unremarkable day for Canada with no significant data releases.

Last week, the jobs data by Statistics Canada showed that Canada shed 4,700 jobs in October, after losing 68,000 in September and 42,000 in August, and the unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 6.70%.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government unveiled the budget (titled Masters of Our Destiny) which entails more than $150 billion in spending.

In his second federal budget after assuming office, with windfall revenue from oil exports, Carney focused on national sovereignty and to address the increasing cost of living.

In the U.S., after last week's volatility, the three major indices regained momentum, supported by the slump in crude oil prices and gains in technology stocks.

The positivity was reflected broadly in the TSX Composite index. In addition, a jump in the gold-linked materials sector due to a sharp increase in gold prices added to the momentum. The shares of oil-linked energy sector moved in the opposite direction.

Traders are now looking forward to the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index report tomorrow as well as the U.S. Producer Price Index numbers on Friday.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (4.51%), Industrials (2.23%), Financials (1.73%), Consumer Discretionary (1.36%), and IT (1.19%).

Among the individual stocks, Energy Fuels Inc (11.81%), Silvercorp Metals Inc (9.14%), Hudbay Minerals Inc (9.09%), Ero Copper Corp (8.42%), Perpetua Resources Corp (8.04%), Hammond Power Solutions Inc (10.55%), and Mda Space Ltd (8.09%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (0.70%) and Energy (0.99%).

Among the individual stocks, Telus Corporation (2.88%), Rogers Communications Inc (1.30%), Vermilion Energy Inc (2.50%), Advantage Energy Ltd (2.18%), Baytex Energy Corp (2.03%), and Suncor Energy Inc (2.01%) were the notable losers.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Bayer - Die Wende nimmt Gestalt an

Mit einem überraschend starken Quartal, einem florierenden Pharmageschäft und sinkenden Schulden meldet sich der Traditionskonzern nach einer jahrelangen Schwächephase eindrucksvoll zurück. Auch an der Börse läuft es wieder rund, die Aktie nimmt das Jahreshoch ins Visier.

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Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Amgen, United Rentals und Targa Resources: Drei US-Aktien kommen neu ins BX Muster-Portfolio. ABB, HSBC und Hochtief verlassen das Portfolio. Welche Überlegungen stecken hinter dem aktuellen Rebalancing?

✅ Amgen(AMGN): Welche Rolle spielen Dividenden, Buchwertentwicklung und ein breit aufgestelltes Pharmageschäft bei der Auswahl?
✅ United Rentals (URI): Wie entwickelt sich das Geschäft mit der Vermietung von Baumaschinen und welche Bedeutung haben Cashflow und US-Konjunktur?
✅ Targa Resources (TRGP): Warum kehrt das Energieinfrastruktur-Unternehmen ins Portfolio zurück und welche Kennzahlen stehen im Mittelpunkt?
❌ ABB, HSBC und Hochtief: Warum verlassen diese drei Aktien das Portfolio und was lässt sich aus ihrer jüngsten Entwicklung für das Rebalancing ableiten?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’514.18 20.00 SDBS8U
Short 15’828.38 13.96 SJBCNU
Short 16’467.49 8.68 S4BMDU
SMI-Kurs: 14’946.15 09.11.2026 17:31:02
Long 14’307.28 19.86 SN2OBU
Long 13’967.06 13.70 SPBJ7U
Long 13’386.44 8.94 SXBKNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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