(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks soared on Monday as a revival in gold prices led to a momentum in the materials sector while the information technology sector posted stellar gains after the leading U.S. chipmaker Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its Chief Executive Officer.

After opening much higher than previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 34,081.44, up by 891.59 points (or 2.69%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, nine sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he is preferring to wait until January 1 before taking a decision on Iran and added that he is not going to rush on any plans.

While traders were doubting if Trump would stick on with his decision and not hold any attacks on Iran or change his plans, Financial Times reported that senior officials in the U.S. and Israel were urging Trump to restart strikes on Iran.

According to the American military planners, further delay until new year in commencing an attack could lead to forces becoming overextended and diminish their combat-readiness.

Allaying war concerns, in an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that indirect discussions between the U.S. and Iran are taking place currently in order to secure a peaceful settlement. However, Trump expressed his frustration with Iran on the lack of progress.

Trump criticized Iranian negotiators as people who talk all the time and commented that much of their talk is meaningless.

Without retreating from his stance to offer diplomacy full time until the new year, Trump cautioned that he was inclined to resume the military strikes against Iran after January 1 only if the ongoing negotiations failed.

As of now, with the attacks on Iran temporarily suspended, crude oil prices plummeted by more than 3.00%.

With oil-linked inflation pressures easing, gold prices surged by more than 4.00%. The mining stocks benefitted by the new rally and the materials sector catapulted by more than 6.50%.

In a significant development in the U.S. technology industry, chipmaker Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect after he voluntarily resigned around two weeks before.

The move was welcomed by investors as evidenced by the rebound in Nvidia shares. The momentum radiated to tech stocks broadly.

The information technology sector in TSX shot higher by more than nearly 5.00%.

On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the U.S. Federal Reserve risks hurting the economy by overtightening the monetary policy.

Currently, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, investors are betting on 95.50% chances for the Fed to raise the interest rates by a quarter-point, and a 4.50% chance for a half-point hike.

In an interview with Fox News, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that Canada and the U.S. are making progress toward a trade agreement but Canada's growing trade relationship with China remains a concern for the U.S. Greer remarked that both countries are having constructive discussions and are fairly close on finding a landing zone.

Greer stressed that the Trump administration wants to protect the North American economy and that the differences between Canada and the U.S. are philosophical.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that Canada's manufacturing sales advance estimate indicates that total manufacturing sales rose 2.30% month-over-month in October, after a flat reading in September.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (6.39%), IT (4.42%), Consumer Discretionary (3.26%), Financials (2.65%), and Industrials (2.19%).

Among the individual stocks, Montage Gold Corp (12.46%), Novagold Res Inc (12.01%), Hammond Power Solutions Inc (11.79%), Seabridge Gold Inc (11.45%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (11.11%), Shopify Inc (8.96%), and Blackberry Limited (8.38%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (1.37%) and Energy (1.47%).

Among the individual stocks, Telus Corporation (4.85%), Strathcona Resources Ltd (5.46%), Parex Resources Inc (3.85%), Kelt Exploration Ltd (3.50%), and Vermilion Energy Inc (3.32%) were the notable losers.