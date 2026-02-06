Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.02.2026 22:28:00

Canadian Stocks Soar Amid Gains In Gold, Jobs Data Release

(RTTNews) - Rebounding from the previous session's slump, Canadian stocks shot up sharply on Friday as mining stocks climbed amid a safe-haven rush for gold, while traders parsed today's jobs data.

After opening above previous session's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 32,470.98, up by 476.38 points (or 1.49%).

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

The negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over Iran's nuclear programs took place in Muscat, Oman, today but concluded without any concrete breakthrough.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration issued an advisory to U.S. citizens in Iran asking them to depart immediately and insisted them keeping a low profile and stock essentials.

The note also emphasized U.S. citizens to prepare an "exit plan" without waiting for any U.S. government support.

Early in January, U.S. forces stormed Venezuela and successfully displaced the regime of the then President Nicolas Maduro.

More recently, Trump stated that he thinks Iranians want a regime change.

Amid concerns of a war in the Middle East, safe-haven demand renewed, and gold prices regained momentum, benefitting mining stocks in the U.S. and Canada.

The second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks also ended in Abu Dhabi without any development except for both nations agreeing to exchange prisoners of war.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that the unemployment rate in Canada fell to 6.5% in January (the lowest level in 16 months) from 6.8% in the previous month, against market expectations of 6.8%.

Employment in Canada edged down by 0.1% or 25,000 jobs in January, against expectations of an increase of 7,000 jobs. For the same period, the labor force participation rate fell to 65%.

Separately, the Ivey Business School's Purchasing Managers' Index slipped to 50.9 in January 2026 from 51.9 in December.

Yesterday, Governor of Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem stated in a speech that he is foreseeing an "uneven" recovery in the labor market.

Last week, the BoC held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25%. Its next policy decision is set for March 18.

Ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and Russia-Ukraine conflict added to the geopolitical risk premium for gold, pushing up gold-linked stocks.

In the U.S., stock indexes rose sharply ,with the Dow Jones Industrials posting a new all-time high. Better-than-expected tech earnings results boosted market sentiments.

The recovery in the U.S. IT sector was echoed in the Canadian markets.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (3.85%), Healthcare (2.43%), Energy (1.92%), IT (1.47%), Industrials (1.46%), and Consumer Discretionary (1.42%).

Among the individual stocks, Discovery Silver Corp (9.54%), Endeavour Silver Corp (8.46%), Athabasca Oil Corp (6.03%), and Enerflex Ltd (5.91%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Utilities (0.19%), and Communication Services (1.42%).

Among the individual stocks, BCE Inc (2.23%), Rogers Communications Inc (2.05%), Telus Corp (1.23%), AltaGas Ltd (2.16%), and Fortis Inc (2.02%) were the notable losers.

Bitfarms Ltd (25.32%), New Gold Inc (11.99%), and Novagold Res Inc (10.37%), were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

