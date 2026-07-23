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ETF Sparplan
23.07.2026 22:30:29

Canadian Stocks Slump Amid Crude Oil Spike, U.S. Fed Rate Hike Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks slumped on Thursday, partially offsetting the gains from two consecutive sessions as U.S. interest-rate hike concerns due to skyrocketing crude oil prices and doubts over the return on investments in Artificial Intelligence weighed on the gold-linked materials sector and the technology sector, respectively.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 35,192.66, down by 292.45 points (or 0.82%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

Today, the Canadian IT sector mirrored the decline in the U.S. technology sector.

In the U.S., Alphabet and Tesla released their second quarter 2026 results, which failed to impress investors.

Google's parent company, Alphabet is pumping hundreds of billions of dollars to stay ahead in the Artificial Intelligence race. Investors are increasingly becoming doubtful on the return on AI-related investments. With profit growth under pressure, the elevated stock valuations are currently under question.

Similarly, Tesla shares dropped after the company reported negative free cash flow.

In the Middle East, two Saudi Arabian oil tankers, Encelia and Layla, transiting through the Red Sea came under attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi militant group in Yemen.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the attacks were carried out using a number of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. The group also claimed to have forced nearly 10 ships to abandon their journeys and turn back.

Earlier, on July 20, the Iran-backed rebel group announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia.

After the recent renewal of attacks between the U.S. and Iran, Iran announced closing the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

As of Tuesday, shipping traffic trickled to single digit crossings as seafarers avoided sailing due to threats to lives and vessels from Iranian attacks.

Under orders from U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Central Command conducted strikes on Iran which continued for the 12th consecutive night yesterday.

Trump warned that for every single strike by Iran on any ship across the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. forces will demolish a power plant or a bridge in Iran.

In response, Iran warned that the crisis would blow out to a full-scale war to include U.S. allies, if the U.S. attempts to do so.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran by Qatar-aided Pakistani mediation have yet to bear fruit.

After the fresh Houthi strikes, Trump remarked that the U.S. would hold Iran responsible and inflict a major military punishment if the Houthis repeat their attacks.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices catapulted by more than 6% amid growing concerns of a widespread conflict in the Middle East and increasing supply disruption concerns.

Economists anticipate a possible hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve as a response to oil-linked inflation pressure.

As a result, gold prices tumbled and the metal-linked materials sector slumped, dragging the index down.

The Business Barometer long-term index released by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which measures 12-month business expectations, climbed to 58.30 in July from 50.10 in June.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (2.15%), Utilities (1.03%), and Industrials (0.11%).

Among the individual stocks, Athabasca Oil Corp (3.39%), Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (3.33%), CDN Natural Res (2.72%), Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (2.89%), and Bombardier Inc (2.63%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Staples (1.16%), Materials (1.43%), Real Estate (2.48%), Consumer Discretionary (2.71%), and IT (2.74%).

Among the individual stocks, Tecsys Inc (6.42%), Dye and Durham Limited (5.56%), Shopify Inc (5.41%), Gildan Activewear Inc (6.84%), and Aritzia Inc (5.89%) were the notable losers.

Mullen Group Ltd (4.69%) and Teck Resources Limited (4.36%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’783.99 19.61 STVB4U
Short 15’093.37 13.77 SK3BLU
Short 15’684.18 8.73 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’214.95 23.07.2026 17:31:36
Long 13’604.51 19.61 S6BJTU
Long 13’294.29 13.77 SPB9EU
Long 12’713.06 8.89 SKPBQU
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