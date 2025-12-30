Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.12.2025 22:33:53

Canadian Stocks Slip In Slim Trading Amid Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ticked lower on Tuesday as traders refrained from big bets due to upcoming New Year's Day holiday followed by weekend holidays.

Buoyancy in mining stocks led by a bounce back in gold and silver prices from yesterday's decline offered support to the index earlier in the session.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gathered early momentum but shed ground near the closing of the session before settling at 31,866.26, down by 30.33 points (or 0.10%).

Five of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

Today, the session witnessed thin trading as the holiday season is here. However, the index is on its path to close the year up around 29%.

Yesterday, gold prices tumbled as investors booked profits from its recent record high gains.

Today, the Russia-Ukraine peace process authored by U.S. President Donald Trump took an unexpected turn.

Russia accused Ukraine of conducting drone strikes on one of the official residences of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia has subsequently announced that it would reverse its stance in the peace talks.

Ukraine, however, denied Russia's claims, calling them "completely fabricated," and accused Russia of wanting to derail the peace process and justify fresh attacks on Ukraine.

The emergence of this new dispute brought back the safe-haven demand for gold and consequently mining stocks drew a lot of investments and pushed up the TSX Index early in the day.

Since August, when U.S. President Donald Trump's 35% tariffs took effect on Canadian exports to the U.S., Canadian business houses have found some breathing room through the tripartite Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

As the CUSMA is up for renewal next year, Canada is currently gearing up to strike a favorable pact with the U.S.

However, concerns are increasing as Trump had hinted weeks before that the U.S. may pull out of the CUSMA altogether or demand changes favoring the U.S. manufacturing sector.

In an interview with Global News anchor Dawna Friesen, Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the U.S. is not a reliable partner because "in effect they violated" the current Canada-U.S. deal.

Carney also added that what the U.S. had done with tariffs was not consistent with Canada's agreement.

When asked about the U.S. halting all trade talks with Canada, Carney commented, "There's negotiations about negotiations."

With regard to the CUSMA renewal, Carney added, "We are scoping what is going to be CUSMA, how it is going to be aggregated, and what is going to come."

The validity of Trump's powers to impose tariffs is to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected deliver its judgment by mid-2026 or later.

However, re-joining the tripartite alliance is left to the president's authority and hence experts warn that Carney's team should show progress in the negotiations soon to boost investor confidence.

Policymakers at the Bank of Canada have flagged the upcoming review of the CUSMA as a major source of risk to the economic outlook and unanimously agreed that uncertainty related to the pact could weigh on business investments.

There were no significant data releases in Canada today.

The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December 9-10 FOMC meeting were released today and continued to point to divisions among officials.

While most of them admitted more rate cuts would be appropriate if inflation declines in the coming weeks, a few others wanted to keep rates unchanged for "some time."

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (1.36%), Materials (0.73%), Communication Services (0.62%), Consumer Staples (0.23%), and Real Estate (0.02%).

Among the individual stocks, Baytex Energy Corp (2.30%), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (2.15%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (5.52%), Ero Copper Corp (4.19%), and Hudbay Minerals Inc (2.48%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.24%), Industrials (0.70%), Healthcare (0.94%), and IT (1.41%).

Among the individual stocks, Trisura Group Ltd (1.52%), Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (1.26%), Bausch Health Companies Inc (2.14%), and Aecon Group Inc (2.80%) were the notable losers.

